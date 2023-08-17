The couple's Santa Barbara beach house is up for grabs for one night only.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are offering a stay at their beach house on Airbnb.

The couple listed their Santa Barbara guest house on the platform (Kutcher is an investor in Airbnb, per CNBC) as part of the duo's partnership with the company. The catch, however, is it's only for a one-night stay.

Kutcher shared the news on X with a video of the pair who appear to be lounging outside of their home.

"I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach," Kutcher said in the clip, to which Kunis replied: "Like in real life? What?"

It's not the craziest idea I've had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we're old buds! Bookings open tomorrow on @airbnb at 10am PST #airbnbpartner https://t.co/QEe7GhCWPp pic.twitter.com/RKXiCWH2Gs — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 15, 2023

Kunis and Kutcher's two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is on the site for one night only (August 19). The A-list actors promised to greet their guests and capture some content of their stay.

RELATED: Ashton Kutcher Warns Companies to Embrace AI or 'You're Probably Going to Be Out of Business'

"Our Santa Barbara County beach house is our home away from home, especially when we're in need of some R&R (you fellow parents know what we're talking about)," the home's Airbnb listing reads. "Steps from the beach, and with beautiful views of the Santa Ynez mountains, you'll find no shortage of sights and plenty of activities to make for an unforgettable summer stay."

Courtesy of Airbnb | The outside of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' beach house.

The opportunity to book opened on Wednesday and has a fee of $0, but it's unclear how guests will be selected.

The beach-style home features a swimming pool and a patio that overlooks the ocean.