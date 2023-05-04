Ashton Kutcher Warns Companies to Embrace AI or 'You're Probably Going to Be Out of Business'

The actor-turned-entrepreneur said AI has the "potential" to instill a lasting impact on a variety of industries during a panel at the Milken Institute's Global Conference.

By Sam Silverman

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher is all for the AI revolution.

The actor-turned-entrepreneur just launched a $240 million AI investment fund, Sound Ventures AI Fund, with music manager Guy Oseary, and he says other companies need to hop on the artificial intelligence bandwagon if they don't want to be left behind.

"If you're a company, and you're sleeping on this, you're probably going to be out of business," Kutcher said while discussing ChatGPT during a panel at the Milken Institute's Global Conference, per Business Insider. "It's that good and that powerful from a utilization standpoint."

He continued to explain how AI has the "promise" and "potential" to impact a variety of industries, like allowing more access to education, medical, legal, and other personalized services at a lower cost.

Image credit: Jerod Harris | Getty Images - Ashton Kutcher speaking during a panel at the Milken Institute's Global Conference

"I look at AI as an equity and inclusion play that is massive," he added.

So far, Sound Ventures' investment portfolio includes OpenAI, Anthropic, and StabilityAI.

"We believe this is potentially the most significant technology we will experience since the advent of the internet," Kutcher said in a statement to Variety following the news of his latest endeavor. "The foundation model layer companies are defining the category, and, in our view, they have the power to transform businesses and everyday life. That is a conversation we want to be in."

Prior to launching the AI Fund, Sound Ventures was founded in 2015 and manages $1 billion in assets with notable investments from Airbnb, Uber, and Affirm.

What Is Ashton Kutcher's Net Worth?

In conjunction with his various business endeavors and his successful acting career, Kutcher has an estimated net worth of $200 million.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. Her coverage spans from business and tech to entertainment news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

