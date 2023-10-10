Accidentally burn your dinner? Rough day at work? A new promotion from Domino's Pizza might help.

Sometimes, when you're having a bad day or going through a tough time, indulging in your favorite, greasy comfort food seems like the only thing that will offer any (albeit temporary) solace.

That's why Domino's Pizza is offering customers an "Emergency Pizza" program and giving away a free, medium-sized two-topping pizza as a "pick-me-up."

"There's a lot of uncertainty in the world right now and we know Domino's customers could use a pick-me-up," the company said in a release. "And there's not much that can help brighten a bad day like pizza. Which makes free pizza even better. Or, as we like to say: when life gives you lemons, Domino's gives you free pizza."

Related: Elderly Domino's Driver Falls During Delivery, Goes Viral

In order to qualify, customers who place a Domino's order online for delivery or for takeout will get a free pizza credit for use within a 30-day period. The deal will live in the Domino's Rewards portal under the "My Deals and Rewards" section.

The deal will run from October 9 through February 11, 2024.

Domino's is coming off of an interesting Q2 2023 where global retail sales grew by 5.8% quarterly, but revenue decreased 3.8% in Q2 from what it was at the same time last year, something the company attributed to lower order volumes among other supply chain factors.

The company hit record sales numbers in 2020 during the pandemic when Q3 2020 sales were up 24% from the same time period the year prior.

"We are executing our plan to restore delivery growth in the U.S.," Domino's CEO Russell Weiner said in a statement at the time. "Our efforts to improve service and staffing while driving value and innovation will continue to make a difference in driving order counts in this important part of our business."

Related: A Domino's Worker Is Going Viral After Giving a Sweet Surprise to a Customer When No One Showed Up to Her Birthday Party

Earlier this summer, Domino's announced that it would be partnering with Uber Eats to increase delivery volume and reach a wider array of customers. The program is launching in four pilot markets in the U.S. this fall and is expected to reach all markets nationwide by the end of this year.

Domino's was up just over 15% in a one-year period as of Tuesday morning.