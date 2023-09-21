'This Is So, So Disrespectful': Balmain Truck 'Hijacked' Days Before Paris Fashion Week, 50 Pieces Stolen Balmain is set to debut its SS 2024 Collection in Paris on September 27.

By Emily Rella

Getty Images
Olivier Rousteing walks the runway during the Balmain Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

New York Fashion Week saw no shortage of shocking disruptions, from a slew of protestors and runway crashers to brand backlash from the over-saturation of influencers attending shows.

Now, as the fashion world gears up for Paris Fashion Week (set to begin on September 25), one fashion house is already set back — an alarming 50 pieces from Balmain's new collection were "hijacked" while en route to a fitting on Sunday.

Balmain's Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing, took to Instagram earlier this week to share a statement regarding the "unfair" and "disrespectful" incident.

"Our delivery was hijacked. The camion got stolen. Thank god, the driver is safe. So many people worked so hard to make this collection [happen]. We are redoing everything but this is so so disrespectful," he captioned the text post. "Please be safe, this is the world we are living in. Love you my Balmain team and we won't give up."

Rousteing became the Creative Director of Balmain in 2011 at just 26 years old and quickly became the go-to designer for celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Rihanna.

On October 3, 2016, Kardashian was robbed at the end of Paris Fashion Week -- the same day as the Balmain show. She was held at gunpoint by intruders who entered her hotel room and made away with nearly $10 million worth of jewelry.

Many people in the fashion industry offered condolences and support on Rousteing's post.

Related: Ryanair CEO Slammed with Pie in His Face By Activists—Other Public Disturbances Occur at US Open, NYFW

"Sending you all my love," wrote industry icon Donatella Versace next to a broken heart emoji. "I know that you and your creativity will be able to overcome this!"

"Force," wrote fashion brand Jacquemus.

Models and friends such as Nicki Hilton, Romee Strijd, and Elsa Hosk commented with multiple emojis that expressed anger, sadness, and frustration.

A spokesperson for Balmain told the Wall Street Journal that the brand's September 27 SS 2024 show will go on as planned.

Related: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Make NYFW Debut Via Helicopter

The outlet also reported that Paris police are investigating the incident.

Paris Fashion Week is slated to run from Monday, September 25 through Tuesday, October 3.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Google Is Being Sued By the Family of a Man Who Died When Maps GPS Led Him Off a Broken Bridge

Philip John Paxson, 47, was found dead on September 30, 2022.

By Emily Rella
Thought Leaders

Goldman Sachs Is Making a Mistake. Forcing Remote-Capable Teams Back Into The Office Is Not The Answer — Here's Why.

This move raises an alarm not just for the financial sector but for all remote-capable industries, ranging from the financial industry to the tech sector, igniting a debate about the future of work.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Making a Change

Access 15-Minute Book Summaries for Just $59.97 Ahead of Fall

Learn new things in your spare time with this summary app.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Renowned Federal Judge, 96, Faces Yearlong Suspension For Refusing to Retire

Judge Pauline Newman, a highly respected figure in patent law, has been suspended for one year by her colleagues due to mounting concerns about her mental fitness.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

Your Online Customer Experience Is More Than a Buzzword — It's the Backbone of Your Business. Here's How to Optimize It.

If you want to scale your business, you need to have top-tier online customer service. Here's how you achieve that.

By Catherine Mandungu
Growing a Business

Do Unplug Days Lead to Productivity? The Answer May Surprise You.

Unplug Day are days when companies give employees the freedom to step away from their desks, attend zero meetings, and even take the day off entirely. This emerging trend is designed to combat burnout and promote work-life balance, and thus boost productivity.

By Gleb Tsipursky