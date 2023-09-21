Balmain is set to debut its SS 2024 Collection in Paris on September 27.

New York Fashion Week saw no shortage of shocking disruptions, from a slew of protestors and runway crashers to brand backlash from the over-saturation of influencers attending shows.

Now, as the fashion world gears up for Paris Fashion Week (set to begin on September 25), one fashion house is already set back — an alarming 50 pieces from Balmain's new collection were "hijacked" while en route to a fitting on Sunday.

Balmain's Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing, took to Instagram earlier this week to share a statement regarding the "unfair" and "disrespectful" incident.

"Our delivery was hijacked. The camion got stolen. Thank god, the driver is safe. So many people worked so hard to make this collection [happen]. We are redoing everything but this is so so disrespectful," he captioned the text post. "Please be safe, this is the world we are living in. Love you my Balmain team and we won't give up."

Rousteing became the Creative Director of Balmain in 2011 at just 26 years old and quickly became the go-to designer for celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Rihanna.

On October 3, 2016, Kardashian was robbed at the end of Paris Fashion Week -- the same day as the Balmain show. She was held at gunpoint by intruders who entered her hotel room and made away with nearly $10 million worth of jewelry.

Many people in the fashion industry offered condolences and support on Rousteing's post.

"Sending you all my love," wrote industry icon Donatella Versace next to a broken heart emoji. "I know that you and your creativity will be able to overcome this!"

"Force," wrote fashion brand Jacquemus.

Models and friends such as Nicki Hilton, Romee Strijd, and Elsa Hosk commented with multiple emojis that expressed anger, sadness, and frustration.

A spokesperson for Balmain told the Wall Street Journal that the brand's September 27 SS 2024 show will go on as planned.

The outlet also reported that Paris police are investigating the incident.

Paris Fashion Week is slated to run from Monday, September 25 through Tuesday, October 3.