You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Best Buy, Mercedes Benz, and ADT Are All Making Custom AI Chatbots With Technology from the Same Company Google AI will power the chatbots.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Companies across sectors are increasingly opting to create AI chatbots for customer service interactions.
  • Best Buy, Mercedes Benz, and ADT are a few of the companies that chose to partner with Google for AI chatbots.
entrepreneur daily

Google announced on Tuesday that household name companies, including Best Buy, Mercedes Benz, and ADT, are now using its Gemini AI technology to build custom chatbots — meaning that Google's AI will soon play a part in everything from troubleshooting problems with a Best Buy purchase to setting up an ADT home security system.

Google revealed the news at its ongoing Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas, per Engadget.

Best Buy confirmed Google's statements with an announcement on Tuesday about its forthcoming AI tools.

Related: Klarna Says Its AI Assistant Does the Work of 700 People. The Company Laid Off the Same Number of Employees 2 Years Ago.

According to Bloomberg, Best Buy's AI chatbots will handle customer inquiries for basic requests, like order delivery and scheduling. The bots will take some of the workload from human Best Buy employees working in stores and at call centers, though it's unclear if jobs will be impacted. The AI will start rolling out "in the coming months."

Mercedes, meanwhile, is working on an AI chatbot to add to its smart sales assistant, while IHG Hotels & Resorts is developing a vacation planning bot to enhance its mobile app, according to Engadget.

Home security company ADT is also building an AI customer service agent to help customers set up its products, per the same report.

AI has already impacted a variety of industries, with buy-now-pay-later company Klarna stating in February that its AI chatbot "is doing the equivalent work of 700 full-time [customer service] agents."

On the financial side, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon mentioned in a letter to shareholders on Monday that AI could augment "virtually every job."

Related: A New AI Startup from Unicorn Founders Wants Businesses to Know Their 'Worth'

AI-centered startups have seen an interest in funding, with a February report showing that 44% of all the new billion-dollar-plus valued companies that came on the scene last year focused on AI and machine learning.

However, it hasn't been all positive news for Google's AI efforts. In February, the tech giant took down its Gemini AI image generator after users noted that the AI placed people of color in historically inaccurate contexts.

The image generator is still not back up.

In March, news leaked of private talks between Google and Apple about bringing Google's AI features to the iPhone.

Google's Cloud Next conference runs until Thursday.

Related: Apple Is Reportedly in Negotiations to Build Google's Gemini AI Into iPhone Features
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Solutions

Get 20% off Windows 11 Pro and Pay Just $32 Through April 16

Use code ENJOY20 to get a lot more done in less time with Windows 11 Pro thanks to its improved professional and productivity features.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

Want to Be the Next Apple? Here's the Secret Sauce Used By Steve Jobs to Build Consumer Trust.

There are many marketing and branding strategies out there — but here's the one Steve Jobs used grow Apple.

By Jessica Wong
Business News

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says AI Could Impact 'Every Job' in Annual Shareholder Letter: 'The Consequences Will Be Extraordinary'

Dimon likened AI technology to the printing press, electricity, and the Internet.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How to Build a 'Brand Vault' For Your Business – With a Little Help From Steve Jobs

No matter how big or small your business is, use Steve Jobs' philosophy to get greater customer satisfaction.

By Jessica Wong
Growing a Business

Here's How Steve Jobs Dealt With Negative Press and Avoided Brand Disasters

The best way to grow your bank account is to avoid major withdrawals. The same can be said about your brand.

By Jessica Wong
Living

'Don't Be Afraid to Do Something That Nobody Understands': How This Entrepreneur Re-Invented His Career and Found Happiness

Chef Joe Gatto, host of "From Scratch," gives his recipe for starting a cooking show, making deep connections through food, and believing in yourself.

By Shawn P. Walchef