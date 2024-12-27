A Billionaire Donor Gave University Graduates a Sizable Cash Gift — But There Was a Catch (or Two) There were 1,200 students in the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth's 2024 graduating class, but not all of them received the cash gift. Here's why.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Billionaire Robert Hale Jr. gave $1,000 to every graduate who attended the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth's commencement ceremony in May.
  • The cash in the unclaimed envelopes from those who did not attend went toward a scholarship fund in Hale's name, bringing his total donation to $1.2 million.
  • Hale has done this before at Quincy College and Roxbury Community College.

Every graduating student present at the May 16 commencement for the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth (UMass) received an unexpected bonus when they got their degrees: a $1,000 cash gift from billionaire Robert Hale Jr, the founder and CEO of Granite Telecommunications.

There were two requirements though — the student had to be there, in person, at the commencement ceremony to receive the money. They also had to give half of the gift away to a charitable organization.

However, not all graduates were present at the commencement ceremony.

A New York Times article published earlier this week noted that about 20% of the 1,200-person graduating class was absent and missed their chance to receive a $1,000 gift from Hale.

The cash in the unclaimed envelopes went toward a scholarship fund in Hale's name, bringing his total donation to $1.2 million.

"The message I want to be delivered for those who don't attend by choice is, 'Hey, this is a celebration of four years of hard work, and you've got to show up,'" Hale told the Times.

Related: 'Wanted to Cry for Joy': MacKenzie Scott Donates $65M Gift to Housing Nonprofit

Each UMass graduate received two envelopes stuffed with cash: a "gift" envelope containing $500 for themselves and a "give" envelope with another $500 for them to donate to people or charities in need.

"We wanted to give [the graduates] a real gift to celebrate their perseverance, but also [encourage] giving to an organization or person who could use it to create that seed of philanthropy," Hale told People.

Related: Melinda French Gates Announces Open Call for $250 Million Fund. Here's Who Can Apply.

This isn't the first time Hale has adopted this "give" and "gift" method of giving. He first initiated it four years ago as a way to reward graduates for their hard work at the commencement ceremony at Quincy College, when graduates were taking COVID-era precautions. He has since rewarded graduates of Roxbury Community College, and, for the past two years, graduates of the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, in the same way.

Hale says that in the past four years, gift recipients have donated money from their "give" envelopes to local animal shelters and back to their colleges. One single mom with five kids even gave her children $100 each from the "give" envelope, Hale told People.

Hale told the New York Times he plans to do another surprise giveaway soon at another school. Forbes lists his real-time net worth as $5.8 billion at the time of writing.

Related: 'I'm Inspired By All the Ways People Invest': MacKenzie Scott Has Donated Over $2 Billion This Year. Here's Where the Money Went—and Why.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

This Is the Secret Marketing Tool Your Small Business Needs to Compete With the Big Brands

Here's how one type of affiliate marketing tool offers smaller online retailers an effective way to drive sales and compete with larger brands without substantial upfront costs.

By Jordan Glazier
Business News

'How Much Money Do You Need?' Dave Portnoy and a One Bite Review Saved a Baltimore Pizza Shop

Dave Portnoy's donation of $60,000 turned the final days of the TinyBrickOven restaurant into a brand new chapter.

By Sherin Shibu
By Erin Davis
Business Solutions

Here's a Cost-Effective Way You Can Enjoy Music Production for Your Business

With Supermusic AI, you get a lifetime access to AI-driven creativity.

By Entrepreneur Store
Living

How to Reinvent Yourself and Live the Wealthy, Purposeful Life That's 'Literally a Few Clicks Away,' According to an Award-Winning Business Professor

Suzy Welch, professor at NYU's Stern School of Business, reveals her proven methods for success.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel