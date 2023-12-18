Twenty-one lucky Kentucky healthcare workers will split their winnings. One employee plans to use the money to pay for her mom's cancer treatment.

Santa Claus came to town a few weeks ahead of schedule for a group of merry healthcare workers in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

In an unlikely twist of holiday fortune, Sheila Colter, a Med Center Health Environmental Services supervisor, gave her employees a bunch of lottery tickets as a last-minute gift after her original presents were snagged in a shipping delay.

"Our work Christmas party was earlier than usual, and my planned gifts were stuck in transit," Colter told WBKO News.

Not wanting to show up empty-handed, she purchased a mix of Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets for her team, including lower-value tickets and some $30 tickets she intended for everyone. The employees got to scratching and miraculously won themselves $50,000, the second prize from a Millionaire Club Scratch-off ticket.

Related: Virginia Woman Hits $1 Million Lottery Jackpot — Her Second Win That Week: 'I'm in Shock'

Group of Kentucky workers play through lottery scratch-off Christmas gifts to win $50,000 https://t.co/qbWrWh053Z — Med Center Health (@MedCenterHealth) December 13, 2023

Money split between them

The win brought Yuletide cheer and a timely financial windfall for the employees. After taxes, the total of $35,750 was divided among the team. With 21 people on the team, each staff member is expected to take home approximately $1,750 after taxes. The local IGA Express, where the winning ticket was sold, gets a $500 bonus.

"We were all so excited. I was on the floor," Colter said.

The money will be put to good use. Employee Winnie Beckman plans to use her share to pay for her mother's Stage-4 cancer treatment.

"I'm going to use it for my mom's medicine," Beckman said. "This will help a lot, and I will never forget this."

The miracle in Bowling Green was a testament to teamwork, perseverance, and some holiday magic.

"It means a lot. This is going to help a lot of people," Colter said.