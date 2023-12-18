A Christmas Miracle? Kentucky Boss Gifted Her Staff Lottery Tickets—And They Won $50,000. 'This Is Going to Help a Lot of People.' Twenty-one lucky Kentucky healthcare workers will split their winnings. One employee plans to use the money to pay for her mom's cancer treatment.
Key Takeaways
- Med Center Health Environmental Services won $50,000 from holiday scratch-offs gifted by their supervisor.
- Each of the 21 team members will receive an equal share
- One employee is using her portion for her mother's cancer treatment.
Santa Claus came to town a few weeks ahead of schedule for a group of merry healthcare workers in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
In an unlikely twist of holiday fortune, Sheila Colter, a Med Center Health Environmental Services supervisor, gave her employees a bunch of lottery tickets as a last-minute gift after her original presents were snagged in a shipping delay.
"Our work Christmas party was earlier than usual, and my planned gifts were stuck in transit," Colter told WBKO News.
Not wanting to show up empty-handed, she purchased a mix of Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets for her team, including lower-value tickets and some $30 tickets she intended for everyone. The employees got to scratching and miraculously won themselves $50,000, the second prize from a Millionaire Club Scratch-off ticket.
Related: Virginia Woman Hits $1 Million Lottery Jackpot — Her Second Win That Week: 'I'm in Shock'
Group of Kentucky workers play through lottery scratch-off Christmas gifts to win $50,000 https://t.co/qbWrWh053Z— Med Center Health (@MedCenterHealth) December 13, 2023
Money split between them
The win brought Yuletide cheer and a timely financial windfall for the employees. After taxes, the total of $35,750 was divided among the team. With 21 people on the team, each staff member is expected to take home approximately $1,750 after taxes. The local IGA Express, where the winning ticket was sold, gets a $500 bonus.
"We were all so excited. I was on the floor," Colter said.
The money will be put to good use. Employee Winnie Beckman plans to use her share to pay for her mother's Stage-4 cancer treatment.
"I'm going to use it for my mom's medicine," Beckman said. "This will help a lot, and I will never forget this."
The miracle in Bowling Green was a testament to teamwork, perseverance, and some holiday magic.
"It means a lot. This is going to help a lot of people," Colter said.