A Christmas Miracle? Kentucky Boss Gifted Her Staff Lottery Tickets—And They Won $50,000. 'This Is Going to Help a Lot of People.' Twenty-one lucky Kentucky healthcare workers will split their winnings. One employee plans to use the money to pay for her mom's cancer treatment.

By Jonathan Small

Key Takeaways

  • Med Center Health Environmental Services won $50,000 from holiday scratch-offs gifted by their supervisor.
  • Each of the 21 team members will receive an equal share
  • One employee is using her portion for her mother's cancer treatment.

Santa Claus came to town a few weeks ahead of schedule for a group of merry healthcare workers in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

In an unlikely twist of holiday fortune, Sheila Colter, a Med Center Health Environmental Services supervisor, gave her employees a bunch of lottery tickets as a last-minute gift after her original presents were snagged in a shipping delay.

"Our work Christmas party was earlier than usual, and my planned gifts were stuck in transit," Colter told WBKO News.

Not wanting to show up empty-handed, she purchased a mix of Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets for her team, including lower-value tickets and some $30 tickets she intended for everyone. The employees got to scratching and miraculously won themselves $50,000, the second prize from a Millionaire Club Scratch-off ticket.

Related: Virginia Woman Hits $1 Million Lottery Jackpot — Her Second Win That Week: 'I'm in Shock'

Money split between them

The win brought Yuletide cheer and a timely financial windfall for the employees. After taxes, the total of $35,750 was divided among the team. With 21 people on the team, each staff member is expected to take home approximately $1,750 after taxes. The local IGA Express, where the winning ticket was sold, gets a $500 bonus.

"We were all so excited. I was on the floor," Colter said.

The money will be put to good use. Employee Winnie Beckman plans to use her share to pay for her mother's Stage-4 cancer treatment.

"I'm going to use it for my mom's medicine," Beckman said. "This will help a lot, and I will never forget this."

The miracle in Bowling Green was a testament to teamwork, perseverance, and some holiday magic.

"It means a lot. This is going to help a lot of people," Colter said.
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Holidays News and Trends Lottery holiday bonus Kentucky

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Year-End Checklist — How Small Business Owners Can Finish 2023 Strong

Here's what to focus on to ensure your small business finishes the year strong and is prepared for the upcoming year.

By Sharon Miller
Real Estate

4 Creative Real Estate Investing Strategies

Here are four real estate investing strategies to help landlords enhance their portfolios and achieve long-term growth and stability.

By Dave Spooner
Making a Change

Get the Unlimited Lifetime Learning Subscription Bundle Featuring Rosetta Stone for $160

Here's a holiday idea: Give the gift of learning for life.

By Entrepreneur Store
Productivity

8 Efficiency Hacks to Boost Productivity and Save Time

Use these hacks to streamline your workflow and maximize your productivity.

By Jackson Cunningham
Branding

Don't "Shake Off" These 5 Business, Brand and Legal Lessons From Taylor Swift

Whether you're a fan of her music or not, Taylor Swift's success is undeniable. Here are five business lessons learned from Taylor Swift.

By Brian T. Edmondson, Esq.
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.