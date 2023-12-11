The Internet Can't Get Enough of These Heartwarming Christmas Trees for Under $10: 'A Little Charlie Brown Christmas' One TikToker has garnered over 1.1 million views after showing viewers what she found at her local Five Below store.

By Emily Rella

For those looking to spend the holiday season on a budget, a viral Christmas tree from a popular discount chain might be what your wallet ordered.

For $5.55, a Christmas tree sold at Five Below stores, with locations all across the US, is making rounds on the internet, and TikTokers are falling in love with the sparse yet charming spin on the Christmas classic.

In a clip that's garnered over 1.1 million views, a TiKToker named Gabrielle (@gigixelle) showed viewers how she assembled five Christmas trees from the discount chain to make a budget-friendly display for the holiday.

@gigixelle $30 for 3 Christmas trees from 5 Below? I can never be mad at that. They worked last year's holiday season and they're getting the job done this Christmas too. Stay tuned to see how I decorate these trees! #HolidayDecor #BudgetChristmas #AffordableDecor #DIYChristmas #FestiveOnABudget #ChristmasTreeDecor #FrugalFestivities #HolidayCrafts #DeckTheHalls #LowCostChristmas #ThriftyDecorations #HolidayOnABudget #ChristmasDIY #CreativeChristmas ♬ Aesthetic - Megacreate

Referring to the trees as real-life versions of the infamous "Charlie Brown Christmas" tree, the TikToker tells viewers that the "workaround" is to decorate them with lights and ornaments.

Related: Christmas Tree Shops Is Closing All Stores

"It can be a little disheartening when you look at it, and it's looking a little bald in some place," she told viewers as she began assembling the bare trees. "But that's okay, there's nothing wrong with that — there are so many options to cover up those little imperfections and flaws you see."

The TikToker decorated one six-foot tree for $20 and two four-foot trees that were between $5 and $10 and showed the results in a follow-up video, much to viewers' delight.

@gigixelle ?✨ Small, cute, and budget-friendly - let's decorate my guest room Christmas Tree. #FiveBelowFinds #ChristmasTreeJoy #ChristmasTreeDecorating #GuestRoomDecor #AffordableDecor #SmallChristmasTree #CozyChristmas #DecorOnABudget #TinyTreeTreasures #FrugalFestivities #ChristmasNook ♬ Kawaii Aesthetic - Tollan Kim

"Once they are lit they all look the same, jolly and happy," one viewer said. "I am here for the holiday feels."

"It's not the cost of the tree it's about those around it and the smiles it causes," another said.

Related: Ridiculous 'Star Wars' Ornament Goes Viral

According to data from Finder, Americans are expected to spend a combined $5.6 billion on Christmas trees this year, with an estimated 28.69 million fake trees being sold at an average price of $119.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Social Worker Started a Side Hustle to Pay Back Student Loans. It Earned $300,000 in One Year — So She Quit Her 9-5 Altogether.

It wasn't long before Dielle Charon's business revenue "far surpassed" her annual salary.

By Amanda Breen
Productivity

5 Ways CEOs Can Increase Productivity in 2024

Here are five strategies successful CEOs are leveraging to boost productivity as they look forward to 2024.

By Sam Reese
Business News

SmileDirectClub Customers Speak Out After Company Ends Operations Without Warning

The telehealth orthodontics company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September.

By Sam Silverman
Growing a Business

The Growth Hack My Clients Hate the Most Is the One That Promises the Biggest Financial Rewards — Here's What You Should Know

Only a small percentage of my clients practice it, but this growth hack has been a real game-changer for my company.

By Joy Gendusa
Business News

Soho House Is No Longer Accepting New Members in These Cities

This news comes after years of overcrowding complaints.

By Sam Silverman
Thought Leaders

How to Bounce Back and Succeed During Times of Disruption

Consistency is hard, and showing up doesn't mean giving 110% every day, all the time. It's about daring to pause.

By Ginni Saraswati