Although Costco's $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo has withstood the test of inflation, it's no longer stronger than rival Sam's Club's similar (and now cheaper) deal.

Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor | Getty Images

The membership-only wholesaler, which is owned by Walmart, is lowering the cost of its hot-dog-and-soda combo to $1.38, Insider reported. The 12-cent difference immediately undercuts Costco's long-standing combo, which is beloved by loyal customers.

Sam's Club didn't acknowledge Costco when it announced the price cut. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the initiative is meant to make "the everyday shopping trip better," per Insider.

Although Sam's Club increased its membership cost in August from $45 to $50 for regular members and $100 to $110 for Plus members, the price of admission is still cheaper than Costco's memberships, which range from $60 to $120. The two competing wholesalers typically offer products for similar prices, and they sometimes go head-to-head to offer the best deals.

Before the price dip, Sam's Club's hot dog combo was $1.50 like Costco's. "New lower price. Same great hot dog & drink combo," the retailer said in an advertisement on its website. "Frankly, it can't be beat."

