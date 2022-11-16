Costco's Hot-Dog-and-Soda Combo Has Withstood Inflation. Now, Its Biggest Rival Is Offering the Deal for Even Cheaper.
One Costco competitor is now offering a hot-dog-and-soda combo that's just $1.38.
Although Costco's $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo has withstood the test of inflation, it's no longer stronger than rival Sam's Club's similar (and now cheaper) deal.
The membership-only wholesaler, which is owned by Walmart, is lowering the cost of its hot-dog-and-soda combo to $1.38, Insider reported. The 12-cent difference immediately undercuts Costco's long-standing combo, which is beloved by loyal customers.
Related: Costco's Billionaire Co-Founder Once Said He Would 'Kill' the CEO Who Wanted to Raise the Price of Its Hot-Dog-and-Soda Combo. Now, the Company Reveals Its Stance Amid Inflation.
Sam's Club didn't acknowledge Costco when it announced the price cut. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the initiative is meant to make "the everyday shopping trip better," per Insider.
Although Sam's Club increased its membership cost in August from $45 to $50 for regular members and $100 to $110 for Plus members, the price of admission is still cheaper than Costco's memberships, which range from $60 to $120. The two competing wholesalers typically offer products for similar prices, and they sometimes go head-to-head to offer the best deals.
Before the price dip, Sam's Club's hot dog combo was $1.50 like Costco's. "New lower price. Same great hot dog & drink combo," the retailer said in an advertisement on its website. "Frankly, it can't be beat."
Related: Costco CFO Reveals Inevitable Change to the Retailer's Beloved Membership
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
This Army Veteran Started Buying Rental Properties While on Duty and Is Now a Full-Time Real Estate Investor. Here Are His Top Tips for Success.
-
Having a Work-Life Balance Is Nonsense. To Reach Your Goals, Follow Another Approach.
-
Feeling Stuck? 5 Ways to Clear Your Mind and Be Your Most Productive Self.
-
These Founders Couldn't Find Comic Books With Strong Black Characters, So They Created Them. Then Kevin Hart and Mark Cuban Invested $500,000 in Their Business.
-
Franchise Brands Need to Start Utilizing Video Marketing
-
What's Your Listening Style? Knowing It Will Make You a Better Leader.
-
'So, Tell Me About Yourself': Use This 4-Step Formula to Answer This Dreaded Question