Get All Access for $5/mo

The Largest IT Outage in History Just Happened. Here's How the CEO of Crowdstrike, the Company at Fault, Is Responding. Thousands of PCs and servers faced a dreaded blue screen this morning.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft Windows devices experienced massive disruptions this morning that impacted banks, media outlets, doctors' offices, emergency services, and airlines.
  • CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz released a statement and said that the cause of the disruption was a software bug in an update.
  • CrowdStrike is now working with customers to bring them back online.

Many banks, media outlets, and airlines experienced the blue screen of death this morning when they turned on their Microsoft Windows machines. The dreaded error page, with the message "Your device ran into a problem and needs to restart" was caused by a single update from Austin, Texas-based CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity giant with operations in more than 170 countries.

Most (70%) of the $900 million in revenue CrowdStrike earned for the quarter ending in April came from its U.S. customers, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft.

CrowdStrike's wide reach resulted in "the largest IT outage in history," according to some cybersecurity experts. The update delayed Delta, United, and American Airlines flights, canceled scheduled surgeries at hospitals in Massachusetts and Ohio, disrupted 911 services, and impacted other public and private sector operations across the globe.

George Kurtz, CEO of Crowdstrike. Martina Albertazzi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz wrote in an X post this morning that CrowdStrike has found the cause of the issue and released a fix.

"This is not a security incident or cyberattack," he emphasized, adding that organizations should communicate with CrowdStrike representatives and check the support page.

"Our team is fully mobilized to ensure the security and stability of CrowdStrike customers," he added.

Kurtz also went on TODAY and apologized for the disruption, giving more details on what went wrong. He explained that the update CrowdStrike implemented had a software bug in it, which caused problems with the Microsoft Windows operating system.

"As systems come back online as they're rebooted, they're coming up and they're working," he said. "Now we are working with each and every customer to make sure that we can bring them back online."

When asked how a single content update could immediately shut down everything from emergency services to credit card payment systems around the globe, with no backup, Kurtz said, "We have to go back and see what happened here."

Related: I've Gone From Entrepreneur to the Corporate World and Back Again. This Is What It Takes to Lead a Company.

CrowdStrike currently leads the worldwide market in endpoint security or protection for devices like desktops and laptops.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

How to Spot the Perfect Executive for Your Company

Hiring senior talent to run a team is a crucial moment in the story and trajectory of a company. Whether you need to hire senior talent now or are looking to gather insights for the future, it's important to be prepared for a gap in a crucial leadership position.

By Brad Rencher
Business News

How to Be a Billionaire By 25, According to a College Dropout Turned CEO Worth $1.6 Billion

Austin Russell became the world's youngest self-made billionaire in 2020 at age 25.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

How a Local Greek Restaurant Seized Opportunities and Won a New Food Network Competition

After starting as a food truck in 2014, Think Greek has evolved into an award-winning restaurant by creating innovative menu items and taking advantage of opportunities that extend its audience reach.

By Emily Washcovick
Starting a Business

Your Business Will Never Succeed If You Overlook This Key Step

A comprehensive guide for startups to achieve and maintain product-market fit through thorough market research, iterative product development and strategic scaling while prioritizing customer feedback and agility.

By Hilt Tatum IV
Side Hustle

This Former Disney Princess Lived 'Paycheck to Paycheck' Before Starting a Side Hustle at Home — Now She Makes $250,000 a Year

Victoria Carroll's income was "sporadic" until a friend encouraged her to take her talents to Fiverr in 2018.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel