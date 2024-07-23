Get All Access for $5/mo

Dom Pérignon Hosts First-Ever Public Ticketed Event for $3,000 a Person at Lavish $99 Million Hamptons Estate Guests were yachted over to the mansion in Water Mill, NY.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Dom Pérignon took over an estate in the Hamptons to celebrate two of its newest vintages in its first-ever public ticketed event.
  • Tickets started at $3,000 a person.
  • The vintages -- Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015 and Dom Pérignon Vintage 2006 Plénitude 2 (P2) — will go on sale next month.

What inflation?

The 88-year-old champagne company Dom Pérignon held its first-ever public ticketed event at a lavish estate in Water Mill, NY, this past weekend where the Hamptons elite wined and dined on a Michelin-starred, chef-curated menu and exclusive tastings of the brand's newest vintages.

Tickets for the Dom Pérignon Exploration of Tactility event started at $3,000 per person. The 21-acre estate with stunning water views is currently on the market for $99 million.

The company debuted its newest vintages — Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015 and Dom Pérignon Vintage 2006 Plénitude 2 (P2) — while guests explored the estate's private garden, pool, and waterfront land. Both vintages will be released next month in August 2024.

Though prices have not yet been revealed for each bottle, it's noted that Vintage releases of Dom Pérignon can range from $150 to $400 per bottle while P2 Vintages range between $350 and $400, depending on the location of sale due to import taxes, exchange rates and other factors.

Celebrity attendees included Hampton locals, Rachel Zoe and Naomi Watts, who mingled with guests, and Dom Perignon leadership including Vincent Chaperon, Dom Pérignon Chef de Cave.

"This experience allows us to create a space where we celebrate the balance found in opposing forces, inviting guests to savor the convergence of exceptional culinary and champagne artistry while surrounded by the stunning ocean backdrop," Chaperon told Entrepreneur. "This Dom Pérignon encounter opens the door to a world of endless possibilities, brought to life through the rare prestige of our latest Vintages."

Guests were yachted to the estate and dined on a multi-course meal by chef Francis Mallmann who used his famed open-fire cooking technique that included porterhouse steaks, lamb, and chicken — except guests didn't have a choice of meat; they were served one of everything.

Here are some photos from the lavish event:

Guests are yachted over to the estate in Water Mill, NY. (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

Rachel Zoe indulges in a solo tasting of Dom Pérignon's newest vintages (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

A poolside view of the estate (Emily Rella)

Chef Francis Mallmann prepare an open-fire dinner for guests (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

Vincent Chaperon and Naomi Watts enjoy fireside dinner (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

The main yard of the Estate where guests mingled and enjoyed champagne (Emily Rella)

An immersive tasting room at the estate. (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

Bottles of Dom Pérignon's newest vintages for guests to taste (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

The waterfront tablescape at dinner (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

Guests are greeted by staff at the estate (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

Chef Francis Mallman prepares a open-fire dinner for guests (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

A waterfront solo tasting set up (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

She Had Less Than $800 When She Started a Side Hustle — Then This Personal Advice From Tony Robbins Helped Her Make $45 Million

Cathryn Lavery built planner and conversation card deck company BestSelf Co. without any formal business education.

By Amanda Breen
Culture

REVOLT Names Serial Entrepreneur Pinky Cole Hayes as the First-Ever Creative Visionary in Residence

Pinky Cole Hayes ignites creativity as REVOLT's first creative visionary in residence

By Terry Rice
Business News

Taylor Swift Paused Her Show Over the Weekend Due to Safety Concerns. What She Said Next Is a Powerful Lesson in Leadership.

A show of concern for fans and an appreciation for the staffers who helped marked an emotional final "The Eras Tour" show in Germany this weekend.

By David James
By Mikey Lucas
Business News

He Bought Nvidia Stock in 1993. Now It's the Backbone of His $8.8 Billion Net Worth.

Venture capitalist Mark Stevens is Nvidia's second-largest shareholder.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

5 Small Business Marketing Tactics to See Results This Quarter

Five quick and effective small business marketing strategies that can yield both short-term results and long-term success.

By Kenneth Burke