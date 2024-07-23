Guests were yachted over to the mansion in Water Mill, NY.

What inflation?

The 88-year-old champagne company Dom Pérignon held its first-ever public ticketed event at a lavish estate in Water Mill, NY, this past weekend where the Hamptons elite wined and dined on a Michelin-starred, chef-curated menu and exclusive tastings of the brand's newest vintages.

Tickets for the Dom Pérignon Exploration of Tactility event started at $3,000 per person. The 21-acre estate with stunning water views is currently on the market for $99 million.

The company debuted its newest vintages — Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015 and Dom Pérignon Vintage 2006 Plénitude 2 (P2) — while guests explored the estate's private garden, pool, and waterfront land. Both vintages will be released next month in August 2024.

Though prices have not yet been revealed for each bottle, it's noted that Vintage releases of Dom Pérignon can range from $150 to $400 per bottle while P2 Vintages range between $350 and $400, depending on the location of sale due to import taxes, exchange rates and other factors.

Celebrity attendees included Hampton locals, Rachel Zoe and Naomi Watts, who mingled with guests, and Dom Perignon leadership including Vincent Chaperon, Dom Pérignon Chef de Cave.

"This experience allows us to create a space where we celebrate the balance found in opposing forces, inviting guests to savor the convergence of exceptional culinary and champagne artistry while surrounded by the stunning ocean backdrop," Chaperon told Entrepreneur. "This Dom Pérignon encounter opens the door to a world of endless possibilities, brought to life through the rare prestige of our latest Vintages."

Guests were yachted to the estate and dined on a multi-course meal by chef Francis Mallmann who used his famed open-fire cooking technique that included porterhouse steaks, lamb, and chicken — except guests didn't have a choice of meat; they were served one of everything.

Here are some photos from the lavish event:

Guests are yachted over to the estate in Water Mill, NY. (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

Rachel Zoe indulges in a solo tasting of Dom Pérignon's newest vintages (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

A poolside view of the estate (Emily Rella)

Chef Francis Mallmann prepare an open-fire dinner for guests (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

Vincent Chaperon and Naomi Watts enjoy fireside dinner (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

The main yard of the Estate where guests mingled and enjoyed champagne (Emily Rella)

An immersive tasting room at the estate. (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

Bottles of Dom Pérignon's newest vintages for guests to taste (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

The waterfront tablescape at dinner (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

Guests are greeted by staff at the estate (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

Chef Francis Mallman prepares a open-fire dinner for guests (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)

A waterfront solo tasting set up (Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Dom Pérignon)