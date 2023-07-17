Elon Musk Reveals That Twitter Has 'Negative Cash Flow,' About 50% of Advertisers Still Gone The Twitter owner took to the platform over the weekend to explain the company's financial situation.

By Emily Rella

Things aren't exactly looking bright at Elon Musk's Twitter.

Over the weekend, Musk revealed on the social media platform that the company is struggling to break even after his $44 billion acquisition last November.

A Twitter user joked with the billionaire that he should create a "consortium" of people that share his vision for what the future of Twitter should become, to which Musk responded that the company doesn't have the "luxury" of testing any new ideas out right now because it has "negative cash flow."

Related: Who Is Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino? College, Husband, Children

Musk's antics on the platform and questionable business decisions upon purchasing it — from instating mass layoffs, ousting top executives on day one, removing the company's legacy blue checkmark program, and allowing previously banned accounts back on the app — have caused many major advertisers, such as Wells Fargo, to drop its advertising.

By the end of January, roughly 60% of Twitter's top advertisers had dropped out.

Related: Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Feud Again as 'Threads' Launches

A report from the Wall Street Journal earlier this year claimed that Twitter was offering companies free ads as an incentive to get them to continue spending money on the company, though Musk nor Twitter publicly confirmed the tactic.

However, Musk told BBC in April that most of Twitter's advertisers had returned and that the company was already in a $3 billion cash deficit when he purchased it.

Twitter was once a publicly traded company but became private under Musk when he finalized his purchase last fall.

He stepped down as CEO this past May, appointing former NBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino to his position.

Wavy Line
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Be a Personal Concierge

Make every client feel like the most important person in the world with a personal concierge service.

Business News

Jack Dorsey Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Over Threads Follow Request: 'Too Soon'

Dorsey co-founded Twitter back in 2006.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

How to Balance Ecommerce and Brick-and-Mortar Shopping Expectations Through Relationship Marketing

Here's how relationship marketing is critical to balancing ecommerce and brick-and-mortar shopping expectations.

By Michelena Howl
Growing a Business

10 Things I've Learned In 10 Years of Running My Own Business

Becoming a business owner has revolutionized my understanding of business, and I now believe you cannot tell someone else how to run their business if you have never done it yourself.

By Stacey Burke
Career

Why Young Workers Should Resist the Lure of Job-Hopping

The real cost of job hopping and the importance of commitment in today's business world.

By Dmitry Nulman
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Fast: 10 Real Ways to Make Money Quickly

Want to make extra money ASAP? Check out this breakdown of 10 ways to make money fast to get inspired and start earning quickly.

By Entrepreneur Staff