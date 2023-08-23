Bye Bye Summer Fridays: Goldman Sachs Employees Mandated to Return to Office 5 Days a Week Amid Turmoil The bank cited a profit loss of over 58% in Q2 2023.

By Emily Rella

It's an early end to summer for Goldman Sachs employees who had their Summer Fridays privileges revoked this week as the bank struggles to gain solid ground amid a rocky year.

Multiple outlets reported that Goldman employees were told that they needed to be in the office five days a week, though a representative of the bank told The New York Post that the bank was "simply reminding our employees of our existing policy" and that there's "flexibility when needed" for employees wishing to work out of the office.

Related: Goldman Sachs Slashed Thousands of Jobs This Year. Now It's Hiring Hundreds of New Roles After Scrutiny From Regulators.

The not-so-friendly reminder comes after the end of this year's summer internship program, which has left offices "totally dead" on Fridays, the outlet reported.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland (Getty Images)

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

Summer Fridays have become popular at companies in Northern U.S. cities, where employees are encouraged to take shorter days or work remotely on Fridays during the summer months — with many companies letting workers leave around by 2 p.m.

Bloomberg reported that "senior managers have grown frustrated" by the lack of in-office employees at the bank.

The strict reinforcement of the in-office mandate comes at a contentious time for Goldman, which saw a profit loss of over 58% in Q2 2023, in what was the worst quarterly profit for the bank since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.

Related: Apple Savings Accounts Hit $10B, Goldman Sachs Wants Out

Goldman is also in the process of offloading Greensky, a financial technology company that administers home improvement loans to consumers which was purchased by the bank in September 2021.

"I think [CEO David Solomon is] really missing [another] trick if he thinks sending out that five-day note at this point will gain friends," an anonymous employee told The Post.

The bank's stock valuation was down just over 5.6% year-over-year as of Wednesday morning.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle He Saw on YouTube Earned Him a Multi-Year Deal With Sony and Income Streams Generating Tens of Thousands

Ethan "Haze" Hayes, 22, picked up the hobby in college — then turned it into a full-time career.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Video: Couple Frantically Tries To Wave Down Cruise Ship Before Being Stranded At Dock

The couple was set to board the MSC Splendida in Bari, Italy.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

People Underestimated Her 'Sweet' Idea, and She Took Advantage of It — All the Way to $125 Million in Annual Sales and a $360 Million Exit

Tara Bosch faced certain challenges as the young woman founder of SmartSweets. Her next venture, Bold Beginnings, is all about making it easier for the women who come next.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

5 Tactics to Ace LinkedIn Lead Generation

A five-step guide on how entrepreneurs can effectively utilize LinkedIn for lead generation.

By Thomas Helfrich
Business News

"Growth Can be Extremely Rapid" — Use These Tools for Your Long Term Franchise Success Plan

Success in franchising does not happen by accident. Success is achieved because companies follow a sound and well-defined plan.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

There's a Good Chance Your Company's Cloud Costs Are Sky High. Take These 5 Steps to Save Money on Them.

Every year, businesses waste $180 billion on unnecessary cloud spending. Here's how to fight back.

By John Bonney