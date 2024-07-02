Costco might owe you money.

As part of a class action lawsuit, Costco has been ordered to pay $2 million to customers who purchased Kirkland Signature Moist Flushable Wipes between July 1, 2011, and May 31, 2017.

The lawsuit says the retailer claimed the wipes were flushable but the product allegedly caused "damage to pipes, septic systems, sewage lines and other plumbing."

The settlement states the consumers wouldn't have bought the wipes in the first place if they knew that they weren't flushable.

"Costco denies this allegation and maintains that the Product performs as advertised," the company said in the settlement.

Costco did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Those who believe they're entitled to money can claim up to $1.30 cashback from each purchased product for a minimum of $7.50 and a maximum of $55.90 (by claiming up to 43 products).

The settlement does not require class action members to show proof of purchase, and affected customers have until August 9 to claim their share.

Customers can submit their claims either online or via mail.

The warehouse chain reported strong fiscal Q3 2024 earnings with net sales of $57.39 billion, which was a 9.1% increase from the same time last year.

Costco was up over 58% year over year as of Monday afternoon.