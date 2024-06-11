Get All Access for $5/mo

Former Starbucks CEO Says Steve Jobs Once Told Him to 'Fire Everyone' on His Leadership Team Howard Schultz appeared on the 'Acquired' podcast last week.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has had a long relationship with the company — he's served as CEO or interim CEO in three separate stints — and now she says that one of his biggest business mistakes was not taking advice from one of the most famous tech founders in history.

On the "Acquired" podcast last week, Schultz told hosts Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal about an intense conversation he had with Apple cofounder Steve Jobs in 2008 where Jobs suggested that he fire his entire executive team.

Related: Howard Schultz Is Stepping Down From the Starbucks Board Following His Third Stint as CEO. Meet His Replacement.

"I think there was a future meeting scheduled for Starbucks and Apple around mobile order and pay and other things," Shultz said. "I was talking to him on the phone and I'm telling him what's going on. He said, 'You should come down.' He had a whole thing about walking. He would go out and he'd walk around the building."

So, Starbucks' then-CEO took a trip to Apple's HQ in Cupertino and that's when Jobs dropped a bomb on him that he would never forget.

"I just told him all my problems, everything that was going on. He just stopped me and he said, this is what you need to do. He looked at me and he said, 'You go back to Seattle and you fire everyone on your leadership team,'" Schultz recalled.

"I thought he was joking. I said, 'What do you mean fire? What are you talking about? Fire everybody?' He said, 'I just told you. F-ing fire all those people.' He's screaming at me in my face."

Schultz said he told the Apple CEO that there was no way he could fire his entire team, to which Jobs cautioned that if he didn't, the entire team would be gone within six to nine months.

It turns out, that Jobs was correct.

"He was right. Except for one, the general counsel, they were all gone," Schultz said. "I've talked to him since then — we were on stage together at an event. I told him they were all gone. He said 'Well, you're six months, nine months late, man. Think about all the things you could have done.'"

Schultz served as CEO of Starbucks from 1986 to 2000. He returned in 2008 and stayed through 2017. In 2022, once again he joined as interim CEO before now-CEO Laxman Narasimhan took over.

In September 2023, Schultz officially stepped down from the company's Board of Directors. The company named him "lifelong Chairman Emeritus."

"I look forward to supporting this next generation of leaders to steward Starbucks into the future as a customer, supporter, and advocate in my role as Chairman Emeritus," Schultz said in a press release at the time.

Starbucks had a less-than-desirable fiscal Q1 2024 in the U.S. that missed analysts expectations, per CNBC. Globally, however, the coffee chain saw net sales in Q1 increase by 8% to $9.43 billion. Global same-store sales increased by 5%.

Related: Starbucks Adding Sound-Absorbing Ceilings For Quieter Stores

Starbucks was down just under 19% year over year as of Tuesday afternoon.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

The Side Hustle He Started in His College Apartment Turned Into a $70,000-a-Month Income Stream — Then Earned Nearly $2 Million Last Year

Kyle Morrand and his college roommates loved playing retro video games — and the pastime would help launch his career.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

New Southwest Airlines Major Investor Wants to Force Out CEO, Slams Company's 'Stubborn Unwillingness to Evolve'

Elliot Investment Management announced a $1.9 billion stake in the Dallas-based Southwest Airlines on Monday and is urging shareholders to vote for new leadership.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

Why We Shouldn't Fear AI in Education (and How to Use It Effectively)

Facing resistance to new technologies in the educational process is nothing new, and AI is no exception. Yet, this powerful tool is set to overcome these challenges and revolutionize education, preparing students and professionals for a future of unparalleled efficiency and personalized learning.

By Alex Goryachev
Business News

Elon Musk Threatens to Ban Employees from Using Apple Products, Says Will Lock Devices in 'Cages'

The Tesla founder sounded off on X following Apple's 2024 Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Apple's AI Has a Catch — And It Could Help Boost Sales

Not every iPhone owner will get to use the new Apple Intelligence.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Y Combinator Helped Launch Reddit, Airbnb and Dropbox. Here's What I Learned From Its Free Startup School.

The famed startup accelerator offers a free course on building a business — and answers five pressing questions for founders.

By Sherin Shibu