The most common AI-related job titles show where companies are focusing their AI efforts.

In the past two years, the number of job titles that have shifted to include the word "AI" has increased by 200%.

That's according to new research from data and software company ZoomInfo, which tracks more than 1.5 million staff changes every day through a proprietary database of contacts.

ZoomInfo found that the most common AI-related job titles were those of engineers, scientists, developers, and researchers. Nearly half of all AI job titles also included the word engineer.

The focus on engineering-related AI roles indicates that companies are still building out the technical infrastructure needed for AI, per Fast Company.

ZoomInfo also revealed that the number of AI-related managerial roles exploded in two years. In the second quarter of 2022, ZoomInfo's database tracked about 3,700 new AI leadership roles. By the second quarter of 2024, that number had almost tripled to 10,875 new AI management positions added that quarter.

Most of that growth was centered in the C-Suite, which had a 428% increase in AI-related roles in two years.

The data arrives at a time when organizations are using AI to supplement human work. Buy now, pay later fintech company Klarna, for example, is using AI to fill in the gaps left by leaving workers instead of hiring new ones while Salesforce says that its AI agents could replace gig workers for its clients.

Thomson Reuters CEO Steve Hasker told The Toronto Star in an article published on Monday that at Thomson Reuters, "professionals will not be replaced by AI but might be by people using AI."

"We think within three to five years every journalist will be using an AI assistant to help them do research, verify facts, generate story ideas, and create first drafts," he said. "The same goes for lawyers, tax, audit and accounting professionals, maybe even people like me."

