Watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Launch Its New Rocket Into Orbit: 'This Is Our First Flight' The rocket took off at 2:03 a.m. and reached orbit 13 minutes later, marking Blue Origin's first successful flight.

Key Takeaways

  • Blue Origin had its first flight on Thursday with the successful launch of its New Glenn rocket.
  • The rocket is taller than the Statue of Liberty.
  • Blue Origin is trying to compete with SpaceX, which had 134 launches in 2024.

Jeff Bezos' 24-year-old space technology company Blue Origin sent its first rocket into orbit on Thursday morning off of Florida's Space Coast.

The 320-foot-tall rocket was named New Glenn after John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth. It was taller than the Statue of Liberty and powered by seven engines. According to the New York Times, New Glenn took off at 2:03 a.m. from Cape Canaveral in Florida and reached orbit about 13 minutes later.

The flight was a first for Blue Origin. The company deemed it a major success, writing in a post on X on Thursday that it was "thrilled with today's outcome." Though delays due to system issues pushed the flight day from Monday to Thursday, the eventual launch positioned Blue Origin to better compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX, which launched 134 times in 2024.

Blue Origin stated in a post on X that the purpose of the flight was to reach orbit.

"This is our first flight and we've prepared rigorously for it," the company wrote, adding that anything beyond reaching orbit was "icing on the cake."

Bezos posted multiple videos on X of the launch.

Blue Origin had a stretch goal to land the rocket's reusable first-stage booster on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean but was unable to reach that objective after the booster was lost during reentry.

"We lost the booster during descent," Blue Origin stated in another X post. We knew landing the first stage on the first try was ambitious. We'll learn, refine, and apply that knowledge to our next launch in the spring."

Blue Origin hopes to do more launches this year. New Glenn is reusable and the engines and propellants supporting its first flight stage are designed for at least 25 flights, according to Blue Origin's website.

