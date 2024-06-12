If you want to visit Sand Harbor State Park in Nevada, there's a list.

A popular beach on the West Coast will soon require visitors to make a reservation ahead of time due to overcrowding and an influx of tourists during peak season.

Beginning August 17 through October 13, Sand Harbor State Park, a part of Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park, will initiate a trial period requiring beachgoers to pre-register on weekends and holidays to be granted access to the beach.

Those wishing to make a reservation in advance will be charged a non-refundable $5 fee but same-day reservations will not be subjected to a fee, with the portal opening on July 1 for bookings this summer.

"This new system aims to reduce traffic congestion on Highway 28, improve trip planning and alleviate overcrowding," Nevada State Parks' education and information officer, Tyler Kerver, told ABC News. "This initial trial period will help staff and visitors adjust to the new procedures, with full implementation set for April 2025."

The full rollout of the system in 2025 will allow visitors to make reservations for all seven days a week between April 15 and October 15.

Reservations are required between 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Anyone wishing to visit the beach after that time will be granted admission on a first come, first serve basis until the park reaches capacity and the parking lots are shut down.

The reservation system will be run through the Reserve Nevada portal, which is already in use to help campers across the state pre-reserve spots ahead of their trips.

According to the Nevada Division of State Parks, Sand Harbor recorded 365,000 visitors in 2012. Last year, the park counted 1.3 million visitors — an increase of over 250% and nearly 1 million visitors.

It's estimated that 15 million people visit Lake Tahoe every year.