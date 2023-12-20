Man Steals $23,000 From Passengers' Carry-On Bags During Flight The flight was traveling from Vietnam to Singapore.

By Emily Rella

A master criminal managed to steal $23,000 in cash from fellow passengers on a flight from Singapore to Vietnam.

Zhang Xiuqiang, 52, was onboard a Scoot Airlines flight when he allegedly stole roughly $123 (3 million Vietnamese dong) from a passenger's backpack, $20,988 (510 Vietnamese dong and 50 Singapore dollars) from one passenger's messenger bag, and $1,700 (930 Singapore dollars and $1,000 USD) from an envelope tucked inside another passenger's bag.

Related: United Airlines Workers Accused of Luggage Cannabis Theft

"Our cabin crew was alerted by a passenger to a suspected theft in the cabin and activated the Airport Police Division," a spokesperson for Singapore Airlines, Scoot's parent company, told CNN in a statement. "The involved passengers were escorted off the aircraft by airport authorities for further investigation, and disembarkation proceeded as usual for the rest of our passengers."

Zhang's flight left from Ho Chi Min City on December 16 and landed in Singapore just past 7 p.m. local time, according to FlightAware.

Zhang is being held by police investigating the charges and is facing up to three years of jail time per charge, in addition to fines.

The airline has also warned passengers to stay alert and aware of their belongings while en route in the skies.

Related: Scammers Are Changing Airline Phone Numbers on Google

"Our operating crew are trained to be vigilant and alert authorities of any suspicious behavior on board our flights," the airline said. "We also advise our customers to safeguard their valuables at all times."

Scoot Airlines did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
Business News

Scammers Found a New Way to Steal Money From Your Gift Cards This Holiday Season — Here's What to Look For

A woman in Chicago fell victim to a "card draining" scam at her local Target.

By Emily Rella
Social Media

Free Webinar | January 11: The 2024 Social Media Trends to Get You More Followers & Sell More Products

From emerging trends in content creation to leveraging influencer marketing for maximum impact, our webinar on January 11th will guide you through the key elements that can propel your brand to new heights. Register now!

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

How to Leverage AI to Boost Your SEO Efforts and Stay Ahead of the Competition

Key tools and strategies you can use to achieve greater SEO success.

By Nikola Baldikov
Business News

'Makes More Than I Do': Viewers Shocked After UPS Driver Breaks Down Weekly Paystub

The video has racked up over 12.1 million views on TikTok.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Airbnb to Pay $10 Million Fine After Charging Australian Customers in U.S. Dollars

Airbnb admitted to falsely representing its prices to Australian customers.

By Sam Silverman