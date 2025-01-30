Mark Zuckerberg Praises Elon Musk's X Fact-Checking System, Says It's 'More Effective' Than Facebook Mark Zuckerberg commended X's Community Notes system during a Meta earnings call.

By David James

During Meta's Q4 2024 earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg took some time to heap praise on Elon Musk, a man he hoped to choke out in an MMA cage match not too long ago.

Zuckerberg praised X's Community Notes system for fact-checking, which leaves it to users to add factual context to posts, and defended ditching third-party fact-checkers and implementing the system into Meta.

"I'm not afraid to admit when someone does something that's better than us," he said of X's system, adding, "It's our job to implement the best system." Zuckerberg said he believed the changeover would make Meta "get better because of it."

As Business Insider notes, this is the second time this month that Zuckerberg very publicly commended Musk and X.

In a video posted on January 7, Zuckerberg explained several changes at Meta, including the new fact-checking policy, and an accompanying blog post by Joel Kaplan, Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer, stated: "We will end the current third-party fact-checking program in the United States and instead begin moving to a Community Notes program. We've seen this approach work on X – where they empower their community to decide when posts are potentially misleading and need more context, and people across a diverse range of perspectives decide what sort of context is helpful for other users to see."

