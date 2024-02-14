Romance is in the air this Valentine's Day, and if you're looking for a partner who has their affairs in order with an impressive credit score, you might be in luck.

Enter Score, a new dating app programmed by the financial platform, Neon Money Club. It requires all users to have a credit score of 675 or higher.

"Financial wellness often takes a backseat. At Neon Money Club, our mission is to inject financial awareness into the fabric of everyday life. To achieve this, we have to take the conversation to places where it isn't normally discussed. 'Score' by Neon Money Club is our first major attempt at doing this," said CEO Luke Bailey in a press release. "'Score' aims to elevate the discussion around financial health, which has remained stagnant for decades."

Once signed up, the app does a soft credit check that the company says won't affect a person's credit report. Once accepted, users can start looking for potential partners, although they won't be able to see a potential match's actual credit score.

Still, they will know that whomever they swipe right on will have a score of at least 675 — something that Bailey and his team hope will ease the anxiety about discussing finances with a potential partner as well as helping to limit financial infidelity among partners.

Also, the app doesn't match based on credit score, so if you're a 690 you can still match with an 830.

Those who aren't accepted by the app will be sent resources to help boost their credit score and improve their finances.

"SCORE is just one of the many rollouts we're doing to bring financial wellness to the table because the table itself is boring and outdated," said Jackie Liao, CPO of Neon Money Club. "We're beginning with love, and we're in good company. A recent Federal Reserve study recognized that individuals with high credit scores are more inclined to establish committed relationships."

The app will roll out on a 90-day trial basis beginning Wednesday.

Neon Money Club has reportedly raised more than $10 million in VC funding.