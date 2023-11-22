One Hospitalized, Several Injured at Disneyland After Pole Topples Over at Park The incident was a result of high wind levels.

  • Three guests at California's Disneyland were injured on Monday when a pole fell down due to windy conditions.
  • One person was hospitalized, while the two others were treated at the scene.
  • Orange County, where Disneyland is located, issued a high wind advisory through Tuesday morning.

It was all but the "happiest place on Earth" for three visitors at Anaheim, California's Disneyland on Monday when strong winds left them injured after a light pole toppled over.

The incident occurred shortly after the park opened. Fire and rescue were deployed to the Main Street, USA, area of the theme park around 8:30 a.m. local time.

Disneyland confirmed the incident to local outlet NBC Los Angeles.

"At Disneyland park this morning, due to the high winds, a light pole blew over, injuring a few guests," the company told the outlet in a statement. "Unfortunately, one guest was transported to the hospital."

Two guests who were injured were treated at the scene, while the guest transported to the hospital was an older woman who was taken away on a stretcher.

Several guests took to social media to document the aftermath of the fallen pole and the overall intense wind conditions at the park.

@mrs.tienda Disneyland: One pole falls and unfortunately hits 3 guests…now look at this…poles tied down, cast memebers with shovels, checking things twice! Strong Santa Ana winds! #disneyland #disneyparks #santaanawinds #accident #takingprecautions ♬ Now Look at This - Dramatello

@california_living_

♬ Feel Me Flow (Original Instrumental) - Naughty By Nature

@cherishsally #highwinds #disneywind #workthings ♬ Cena Engraçada e Inusitada de 3 Minutos - HarmonicoHCO

The fallen light pole was removed just after 10 a.m. local time, and cables were added to other lampposts throughout the park to secure them to the ground and avoid another accident.

Parts of Southern California, including Orange County and San Bernardino County, issued high wind warnings active through 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
