People Are Starting to Get Really Annoyed by 'Quiet Quitting'

In the beginning, there was "quiet quitting." And it was good.

Burned-out Gen Zers and across the country stopped over-extending themselves at work to take more time for mental health.

The Tik Tok trend then morphed into a series of offshoots, including quiet firing, quiet hiring, and fast quitting.

But now, some in the workforce are starting to say enough is enough. They wish the quiet quitters would just quit already.

A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found, you guessed it, that quiet quitting was among the most irritating.

More than six-in-ten (62%) find the trend incredibly annoying, with more than half (57%) saying they've recently noticed a colleague who has "quiet quit." Of those, 57% say they've had to take on more work because their colleague decided to do less.

Gen Z and Millennials started quiet quitting, so perhaps it should come as no surprise that and are the most fed up with the trend. But a majority of Gen Z and Millennials also disapprove, calling it "anti-work."

Other annoying coworker habits

LLC.org surveyed 1,005 full-time employees across the U.S. Fifty percent of respondents were male, and 50% were female, with an average age of 38.

And boy, were they testy.

A majority of workers (83%) say they work with someone who gets under their skin. According to respondents, 22% say it happens daily, while nearly half (47%) say it happens a few times per week.

Gen Z is the most annoying generation, according to the survey, with 59% of respondents saying Z is the least productive.

In-person coworkers are more annoying than remote coworkers, and mid-level coworkers are the worst of all the tiers (33%).

Other coworker annoyances include: complaining, laziness, arrogance, and interrupting.

And workers' frustrations don't just stop at the way people act—they're also bothered by the way people speak. Here are some of the terms they wouldn't mind being banned forever from the office.

"Quiet quitting" was not on the list, but probably should be.