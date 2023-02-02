This New AI Technology Will Turn Your Ex Into a Red Flag, Snake or Even a Dog

Picsart's "Replace My Ex" might be the next-best solution for the heartbroken.

learn more about Emily Rella

By Emily Rella • Feb 2, 2023

There's been no shortage of AI news lately, from the puzzlingly accurate musings of ChatGPT and other bots to the AI Lensa app, which took Instagram by storm after turning users' photos into avatars.

And though there's been debate about if the infiltration of AI technology into everyday life is for better or for worse, a new technology by Picsart is sure to make anyone who has ever had their heart broken agree that there are ways to use AI for good.

Related: Student Builds ChatGPT Detection App to Fight AI Plagiarism

Dubbed "AI Replace My Ex," the photo and video editing company uses AI technology to salvage any photo taken with an ex by replacing the person with any item of your choice — a red flag, a snake, a garbage can, the list goes on!

"Whether it's your ex-boyfriend, ex-girlfriend or just ex-friend, Picsart's AI Replace allows you to replace people in photos with virtually anything you can think of," the company said in a post. "It's super easy and can be done in just a few seconds with no design skills required."

via Picsart

The company shared hilarious examples of people's exes being replaced by everything from an adorable golden retriever to a giant baguette in Paris.

Related: What Is Lensa AI App — And Is it Dangerous for Your Privacy?

Using the technology is quite simple.

Upload a photo of you and your ex to the Picsart app on iOS and then scroll to the "Draw" feature at the bottom of the screen and choose the "AI Replace" option.

via Picsart

From there, use the brush tool over your ex and then type in a description of what you want to replace that image with — the platform encourages users to get creative with their distaste.

The new technology is currently only available on iOS, but Picsart said that it will be rolling out on Android soon.

Related: This Chatbot Will Negotiate Your Bills For You
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Related Topics

News and Trends Artificial Intelligence

Editor's Pick

Determined to Support the Black Community, These Friends Brought 'Fresh Eyes' — and Innovation — to the Food Industry
The Complete Guide to Effectively Using AI Writing Tools in Content Marketing
Have More Responsibilities at Work, But No Pay Bump? Use This Script to Get the Raise You Deserve.
5 Small Daily Habits Self-Made Millionaires Use to Grow Their Wealth
Black and Asian Founders Face Opposition at All Levels — Here's Why That Has to Change
The Basics of Making Money in Franchising

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Frontier Airlines Just Announced Its All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass for $399. What's the Catch?

As travel begins to pick up, the airline hopes unlimited travel will jumpstart its business.

By Jonathan Small

By Entrepreneur Staff

By Amanda Breen

Marketing

If You're Not Using This Type of Content in Your Marketing, You're Missing Out

User-generated content is one of the most authentic ways to promote your brand to consumers. Here's how to find and benefit from UGC.

By John Boitnott

Growing a Business

6 Ways to Continually Grow Your Business Without Going Insane

This guide will help you create a successful, sustainable business that will provide long-term growth and profitability. Discover how you can take your business to the next level by reading on.

By Murali Nethi

Leadership

20 Ways to Achieve Street Smart Wisdom for Leaders and Entrepreneurs

Leaders need to be street-smart to stay ahead of the curve, make educated decisions and continue to be successful.

By Jon Michail