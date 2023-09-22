'Bar Tab Was Almost 80%': Restaurant Slams Well-Known Columnist After He Goes Viral For Claiming His Meal Cost $78 A photo of a burger and fries from 1911 Smokehouse BBQ at Newark Airport went viral for its alleged price, but the restaurant says the man didn't factor in his many alcoholic drinks.

Airport food is notoriously known for being overpriced, but one man is going viral after claiming that a burger, fries, and a drink cost him $78 at Newark Liberty International Airport.

New York Times columnist David Brooks, 62, snapped a photo of his meal and posted it to X where it has been viewed 34.8 million times.

"This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport," he wrote. "This is why Americans think the economy is terrible."

Commenters on the platform wondered how was possible, and questioned whether or not Brooks was being truthful — and what he could've been drinking to bump up the price that high.

Brooks had dined at 1911 Smokehouse BBQ at Newark Airport, which also has a location, 1911 Smoke House Barbeque, in Trenton, New Jersey. The company saw the viral post and responded to their official Facebook page to share with readers that 80% of his bill was alcohol.

"Looks like someone was knocking back some serious drinks - Bar tab was almost 80% and he's complaining about the cost of his meal," the restaurant quipped. "Keep drinking buddy - we get paid off everything."

Naturally, Facebook users were in stitches over the restaurant's response.

"You have my business next time I come through," one person wrote. "Thanks for the laugh."

"You want fries with that whiskey," another joked.

Brooks has not yet commented again on his original post.

Scheduled prior to the viral post, on December 4, Greater Trenton will be recognizing Executive Chef Reggie Hallett of Trenton's 1911 SmokeHouse BBQ with this year's Business Impact Award.
