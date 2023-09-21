SpaceX, the spacecraft manufacturer founded by Elon Musk, has initiated legal action against the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in response to a discrimination case brought against the company in August.

SpaceX, Elon Musk's spacecraft manufacturing company, has initiated legal action against the Justice Department (DOJ) to dismiss the recent discrimination case brought against it in August. The case alleges that the company engaged in practices that discouraged refugees from applying for job positions, subsequently refusing to hire or consider their applications, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The DOJ's lawsuit claims that SpaceX incorrectly asserted that federal regulations compelled it to hire U.S. citizens and permanent residents exclusively. However, SpaceX has vehemently denied discrimination against job seekers and has stated that some of its work was subject to national security laws, which restricted hiring foreign nationals.

In its complaint filed on September 15, SpaceX emphasized its commitment to hiring the most qualified candidates, "regardless of their citizenship status," and highlighted its history of employing hundreds of noncitizens. In the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, SpaceX has requested the judge intervene and halt the Justice Department's complaint.

In late August, Elon Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he had been informed that hiring individuals who were not U.S. permanent residents would potentially violate international arms-trafficking laws, leading to hiring limitations in multiple territories.

"We couldn't even hire Canadian citizens, despite Canada being part of NORAD!" he added. "This is yet another case of weaponization of the DOJ for political purposes."