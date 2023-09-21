SpaceX Fights Back Against Discrimination Lawsuit; Elon Musk Says the DOJ Is Being Weaponized for 'Political Purposes' SpaceX, the spacecraft manufacturer founded by Elon Musk, has initiated legal action against the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in response to a discrimination case brought against the company in August.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • SpaceX filed a lawsuit against the DOJ over a discrimination case alleging practices discouraging refugee job applicants.
  • SpaceX says it adheres to regulations and faces national security restrictions on hiring.

SpaceX, Elon Musk's spacecraft manufacturing company, has initiated legal action against the Justice Department (DOJ) to dismiss the recent discrimination case brought against it in August. The case alleges that the company engaged in practices that discouraged refugees from applying for job positions, subsequently refusing to hire or consider their applications, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The DOJ's lawsuit claims that SpaceX incorrectly asserted that federal regulations compelled it to hire U.S. citizens and permanent residents exclusively. However, SpaceX has vehemently denied discrimination against job seekers and has stated that some of its work was subject to national security laws, which restricted hiring foreign nationals.

In its complaint filed on September 15, SpaceX emphasized its commitment to hiring the most qualified candidates, "regardless of their citizenship status," and highlighted its history of employing hundreds of noncitizens. In the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, SpaceX has requested the judge intervene and halt the Justice Department's complaint.

Related: Elon Musk Sued For Billions Over Running Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid Scheme For 'Profit, Exposure and Amusement'

In late August, Elon Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter) that he had been informed that hiring individuals who were not U.S. permanent residents would potentially violate international arms-trafficking laws, leading to hiring limitations in multiple territories.

"We couldn't even hire Canadian citizens, despite Canada being part of NORAD!" he added. "This is yet another case of weaponization of the DOJ for political purposes."
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Elon Musk SpaceX Lawsuits

Most Popular

See all
Devices

Save 52% on This 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad

Charge your essential devices wirelessly for just $33.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

Think You Screwed Up? These 6 Business Leaders Share Their Big Mistake — and Lesson Learned

Too often, we think a leader has to be right. But these businesses transformed when their leaders realized they'd had it wrong all along.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

16 Accelerators Designed to Fast-Track Small Business Founder Success

If you want to start up, level up, or scale up, look into these accelerator programs being offered by the big businesses on our Champions of Small Business list.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Christian Influencer Found Guilty of Defrauding Dozens, Ordered to Pay Nearly $90,000

Dana Chanel was the co-owner of two businesses that she heavily promoted to her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

By Emily Rella
Branding

AI vs. a Human Touch: Finding The Right Balance When It Comes to Branding

With branding at the forefront of every marketing strategy, finding the balance between AI and genuine human interaction will help brands foster authentic connections and enhance the customer experience, ultimately driving them ahead of the competition and facilitating long-term growth.

By Tatiana Dumitru
Business News

These Are the Top 10 'Mega Airports' in North America, According to a New Report

J.D. Power's annual ranking named Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport highest for customer satisfaction for 2023.

By Madeline Garfinkle