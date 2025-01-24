Spirit Airlines Issues New Dress Code After Last Year's Viral Crop Top Incident "Lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature" body art has also been added to the list.

By Erin Davis

In October 2024, two women went viral after being booted from a Spirit Airlines flight for wearing crop tops. (A third woman—and her toddler—were also kicked off the plane after she removed her sweater, revealing a crop top, in solidarity.)

Now, the airline is doubling down on the policy in its new "Contract of Carriage" released Thursday — and adding offensive tattoos and other body art to the list.

Passengers can be asked to leave the plane or be denied boarding in the first place, according to the new contract, if the person is "barefoot or inadequately clothed (i.e., see-through clothing; not adequately covered; exposed breasts, buttocks, or other private parts) or whose clothing or article, including body art, is lewd, obscene, or offensive in nature."

As USA Today notes, an earlier edition of the Contract of Carriage did not include body art or name specific body parts.

After the viral incident last fall, a Spirit Airlines spokesperson stated: "Our Contract of Carriage, a document all Guests agree to upon making a reservation with us, includes certain clothing standards for all Guests traveling with us."

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

