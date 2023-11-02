Video: 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off,' 'Succession' Actor Crashes Truck Into Pizza Place on Halloween Alan Ruck was reportedly driving one of four vehicles involved in a pileup crash in Hollywood on Tuesday.

By Emily Rella

"Succession" star Alan Ruck reportedly drove into a pizzeria on Tuesday after being involved in a four-way vehicle crash in Hollywood, California.

The 67-year-old actor drove his electric Rivian into Raffalo's Pizza around 9 p.m. at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, per TMZ.

Footage obtained by local outlet KTLA shows Ruck rear-ending a car at a traffic light before hitting another and then going through the pizza shop.

Related: Trucker Who Killed 5 in Crash Was Watching TikTok: Report

A TikTok video shows the aftermath of the crash, with the "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" star's truck lodged into the front of the building.

@olgaparusske

Halloween in hollywood

♬ original sound - Olga Parusske

A 32-year-old male also involved in the crash was hospitalized with an "unknown condition." Ruck was reportedly uninjured and cooperating with authorities outside of the vehicle.

Tim Ratcliff, a restauranteur who owns several spots next to Raffallo's, also posted footage and photos on TikTok recounting the accident.

@magiccloseup Crazy Halloween night someone thought it was a drive-through. It sounded like a bomb went off when this happened. I ran out to check on people and I was the first one there. It was unbelievably crazy. The driver was OK. One person from another vehicle had a broken arm, and another person was knocked unconscious with the airbag. What a crazy night!!! For the most part i am glad evwryone is OK! #accident #Rivian #wtf #caraccident #hollywood #hollywoodhorrornights ♬ Spooky, Scary Skeletons (House VIP Remix) - Crystal Knives & Lex Allen

"Crazy Halloween night someone thought it was a drive-through. It sounded like a bomb went off when this happened," he wrote. "I ran out to check on people and I was the first one there. It was unbelievably crazy."

The accident is still under investigation though there is no indication that Ruck was under the influence, per TMZ.

Related: Photos: Car Crashes Into Second Story of Home, Lodged In Roof
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
By Amanda Breen
Business Process

Avoid Costly Mistakes and Protect Your Business With These Tips for Combatting Misinformation

In a world where misinformation poses increasing risks for owners and businesses, it's important to be armed with the right strategies and tools in order to avoid perils and minimize damage.

By Nicholas Leighton
Business News

Former PR Exec Accused of Involving Celebrities in 'Fictitious' Campaigns Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Victims Out of $3.8 Million

Andrew Garson pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and agreed to pay $3,754,068 in restitution to the victims of his crime. His sentencing is scheduled for February 28, 2024.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Devices

Pick up a Refurbished Apple iPad Air with 4GB RAM for only $279.97

Save 55% on this refurbished Apple iPad Air for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store
Marketing

5 Communication Hacks to Capture Your Gen Z Audience

Engaging with Gen-Z requires a fresh and authentic approach. Let's navigate the digital world of Gen-Z and elevate your brand's communication strategy.

By Mohamed Elhawary
Business News

Colorado's Football Team Was Robbed at the Rose Bowl, and Coach Deion Sanders Wants Reimbursement

At a press conference, the former NFL and MLB superstar and now college coach asked the NCAA to 'do something.'

By Jonathan Small