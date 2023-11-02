Video: 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off,' 'Succession' Actor Crashes Truck Into Pizza Place on Halloween Alan Ruck was reportedly driving one of four vehicles involved in a pileup crash in Hollywood on Tuesday.
"Succession" star Alan Ruck reportedly drove into a pizzeria on Tuesday after being involved in a four-way vehicle crash in Hollywood, California.
The 67-year-old actor drove his electric Rivian into Raffalo's Pizza around 9 p.m. at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, per TMZ.
Footage obtained by local outlet KTLA shows Ruck rear-ending a car at a traffic light before hitting another and then going through the pizza shop.
A TikTok video shows the aftermath of the crash, with the "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" star's truck lodged into the front of the building.
A 32-year-old male also involved in the crash was hospitalized with an "unknown condition." Ruck was reportedly uninjured and cooperating with authorities outside of the vehicle.
Tim Ratcliff, a restauranteur who owns several spots next to Raffallo's, also posted footage and photos on TikTok recounting the accident.
@magiccloseup Crazy Halloween night someone thought it was a drive-through. It sounded like a bomb went off when this happened. I ran out to check on people and I was the first one there. It was unbelievably crazy. The driver was OK. One person from another vehicle had a broken arm, and another person was knocked unconscious with the airbag. What a crazy night!!! For the most part i am glad evwryone is OK! #accident #Rivian #wtf #caraccident #hollywood #hollywoodhorrornights ♬ Spooky, Scary Skeletons (House VIP Remix) - Crystal Knives & Lex Allen
"Crazy Halloween night someone thought it was a drive-through. It sounded like a bomb went off when this happened," he wrote. "I ran out to check on people and I was the first one there. It was unbelievably crazy."
The accident is still under investigation though there is no indication that Ruck was under the influence, per TMZ.
