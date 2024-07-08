Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Target Will Stop Accepting This Classic Payment Method Next Week The once popular way to pay will not be accepted after July 15.

By Emily Rella Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Target confirmed that it would stop accepting personal checks as a payment method after July 15.
  • A spokesperson for the company said that it was due to "low volumes" of checks received by the retailer.

As mobile pay and order ahead methods become mainstream, one major retailer is nixing an old-school form of payment.

Starting July 15, Target will no longer accept personal checks as a form of payment in-store.

Related: Target, Shopify Sellers Team Up to Create Amazon Alternative

A spokesperson for the company told NBC Chicago that the decision was made based on "extremely low volumes" of personal checks being used and added that customers have been notified of the incoming change through "several measures."

Target accepts cash, credit cards, debit cards, digital pay including Apple Pay, buy-now-pay-later services, and the store's Target Circle Cards.

The chain also announced on Monday that it is extending two one-time offers: 20% for college students and 20% for educators.

Target did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.

The retailer had a tough Q1 2024 after reporting $24.53 billion in revenue, down 3% from the same period last year. It was the first time the company missed analysts' earnings expectations since November 2022.

Related: Target Sued for Allegedly Collecting Data Without Consent

"Looking ahead, our team will deliver for our guests through lower prices, a seasonally relevant assortment, ease and convenience, as we keep investing in our strategy and efficiency initiatives to get back to growth and deliver on our longer-term financial goals," CEO Brian Cornell said in a release at the time.

Target was up over 12.5% year over year as of Monday afternoon.
