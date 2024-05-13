📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Tesla Is Reportedly Rehiring Some Laid Off Supercharger Employees, Executives The news follows the mass layoff of the 500-person Supercharger team last month.

By Emily Rella

entrepreneur daily

Weeks after the bombshell news that Elon Musk fired the entire Tesla supercharger overnight, some executives and team members are reportedly being asked to return to the company.

Musk reportedly has brought back the director of charging for North America Max de Zegher, one of the 500 employees let go, according to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The outlet did not specify how many employees had been asked back to work, but noted it was more than one.

Related: Tesla Is Reportedly Revoking Internship Offers to College Students Weeks Before Their Start Dates: 'I Spent Thousands On Housing'

Per de Zegher's LinkedIn, his position is still listed as "Director — Charging, North America at Tesla," a position he's held for nearly two years.

Last month's layoffs left many employees "in shock" when they were told their positions were defunct.

"In the middle of the night, I learned, along with all my Tesla Global Charging colleagues, the Tesla Charging org is no more," Lane Chaplin, Tesla's former North America real estate lead, wrote on LinkedIn at the time. "Thank you to all who have reached out to me already. Your friendship during the good times as well as the bad is sincerely appreciated."

Musk seemingly addressed the layoffs via X, noting then that Tesla still planned on growing its Supercharger network albeit at a "slower" pace than originally anticipated.

Tesla Employee Was Sleeping in His Car Before Lay Off

Elon Musk is known for promoting a "hard-core" work culture, and employees have gone to great lengths to comply — some even slept under their desks when Musk took over Twitter.

One former employee, Nico Murillo, recently went viral on LinkedIn for sharing his story of sleeping in he parking lot to avoid a commute before being laid off.

"At one point in 2023, I was even sacrificing sleeping in my car on work days just to avoid commuting to work. Showered at the factory and slept in the parking lot. Microwaved dinner in the break room," the former Tesla Production Supervisor wrote. "Sacrificed a lot for the company. But this is just a small part of a chapter that is ending, and there's a whole book waiting to be written."

Related: Elon Musk Tells Investors Cheaper Tesla Electric Cars Should Arrive Ahead of Schedule

Tesla reported a 9% quarterly revenue decrease during its Q1 2024 earnings call last month, the biggest drop the company has seen since 2012.

Earlier this month, college students reported that the electric vehicle company revoked their offers for summer internships just weeks before they were slated to start without explanation.

Tesla was up just shy of 3% year over year as of Monday afternoon.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Melinda French Gates Resigns as Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

French Gates announced her resignation on social media on Monday.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

Their 'Magic Internet Money' Side Hustle Just Hit $1 Billion in Sales: 'We'd Empty 6 Figures of Cash Onto the Counter. The Bank Teller's Expressions Were Priceless.'

Inspired by the concept of decentralized money, Neil Bergquist and Michael Smyer came up with a lucrative idea they believed "would nearly run" itself.

By Amanda Breen
Living

We All Have One Personality Trait That Defines Our Future. Google's Chief Innovation Evangelist Shares How to Identify Yours.

I like to call it your 'Dimension X.' Once you know what it is, you can make choices that move you forward.

By Frederik G. Pferdt
Business News

Waymo's Driverless Robotaxi Fleet Is Making 50,000 Trips Per Week — Here's Where the Cars Are Headed Next

The driverless cars are currently in three cities and booking an average of five trips a minute.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

The Value Economy — How to Master the Game of Wealth in a Changing World

Stay ahead of the curve by offering your customers — and the world — more value.

By Jarrett Preston
Business News

Not Filing This New Mandatory Report Could Cost Your Business $500 Per Day

Many business owners will be required to file this mandatory report to the Department of the Treasury — here's everything you need to know.

By Ginny Silver