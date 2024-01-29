These Are the 5 Best States for an Affordable and Leisure-Filled Retirement, According to a New Report More than half (56%) of American workers believe they're behind on saving for retirement.

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • The state someone retires in can significantly impact the quality and affordability of their retirement years.
  • WalletHub's study reveals the best states for retirement, ranking Florida as No. 1 due to favorable taxes, cost of living and quality of life.

Retirement should be a time of relaxation and enjoyment, but for many Americans, it's a source of financial anxiety.

More than half (56%) of American workers believe they're behind on saving for retirement — and 37% feel they're "significantly behind," according to a recent Bankrate survey.

But where people choose to live out their golden years can make or break their retirement. A new study from WalletHub reveals the best states for retirees, evaluating crucial factors like tax rates, cost of living, access to quality healthcare and fun activities.

Related: The No. 1 State to Retire in Might Not Even Be on Your Radar, According to a New Report

Here are the top five states to retire in the U.S., per the report:

1. Florida offers retirees lower taxes and absent estate, inheritance or income taxes. Additionally, costs for essential services like adult day health care and homemaker services remain competitive. The state has a vibrant senior community and comes with abundant volunteering opportunities and leisure activities.

Image Credit: Alexander Spatari | Getty Images. Miami, Florida.

2. Colorado promises a retiree-friendly tax environment, high-quality healthcare and a community where seniors are less socially isolated and predominantly in good health and financial standing. The active lifestyle and excellent geriatric care might especially appeal to health-conscious retirees.

3. Virginia looks after its seniors' well-being with robust elder abuse protections and highly regarded medical care. The state has a reputation for being tax-friendly without estate or inheritance taxes and also boasts miles of shoreline, low crime rates and clean air.

4. Delaware has one of the lowest tax burdens nationwide. Its significant senior population translates to a strong sense of community and minimal social isolation. It also has the lowest poverty rate among seniors aged 65 and up.

5. Wyoming stands out for its commitment to elder safety, clean air and a sense of community evidenced by high senior volunteering rates. It also has low tax burdens, with no estate or inheritance taxes.

Image Credit: christiannafzger | Getty Images. Snake River near Jackson, Wyoming.

Related: Looking to Retire? Here Are the Top Five States to Consider
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Money Retirement Retirement Planning Personal Finance News and Trends Saving Money Retirees

Most Popular

See all
By Emily Rella
Business Process

Selling Your Small Business? Here Are 5 Advantages of Passing It Down to Family

Having a succession plan for your small business is just as important as your plan to kickstart it — so who do you want to see running it when you're gone? Here's why you should consider selling it to a family member, and how to navigate the generational handoff if you do.

By Mark Kravietz
Starting a Business

With Over $120 Million in Sales, Dude Wipes Is No Joke. Here's How the Company's Chief Executive Dude Keeps Things Fun and Profitable.

On this episode of "The CEO Series," we sit down with Sean Riley, the Chief Executive Dude of Dude Wipes.

By William Salvi
Data & Recovery

Right Now, You Can Save Up to 61 Percent on Cloud Storage

Three Internxt Cloud Storage deals are on sale through February 4.

By Entrepreneur Store
Productivity

These Invisible Energy-Draining Habits Are Making You — And Your Team — Less Productive

A closer look at some lesser-known daily habits that are covertly draining productivity — and how to combat them.

By Aytekin Tank
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.