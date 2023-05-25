United, American, Delta, Southwest and Alaska were the top five airlines in the nation. Which soared to number one?

Every year, the travel-obsessed website The Points Guy takes a look at national airline data, and after taking into account factors like affordability, reliability, cancellations and cabin features, names the top 10 airlines in the country.

This year, Delta Air Lines soared to the top spot — again. It's the fifth straight year the Atlanta-based carrier has been named number one, achieving an overall score of 66.31 out of 100. "When you buy an airline ticket, especially an expensive one these days, you need to get where you're going, and Delta shines there," Brian Kelly, founder and CEO of The Points Guy, told CBS News.

Here are The Point Guy's complete top 10 rankings

(Based on data from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022.)

1. Delta Air Lines

Score: 66.31

Best areas: Timeliness, involuntary bumps

Worst areas: Affordability

2. United Airlines

Score: 62.47

Best areas: Family travel, route network, frequent flyer program

Worst areas: Baggage, affordability

3. Alaska Airlines

Score: 60.54

Best areas: Lounges, customer satisfaction

Worst areas: Baggage

4. American Airlines

Score: 59.83

Best areas: Route network, award availability

Worst areas: Baggage, affordability

5. Southwest Airlines

Score: 56.29

Best areas: Bag/change fees, award availability

Worst areas: Cancellations, lounges

6. Hawaiian Airlines

Score: 54.71

Best areas: Cancellations, involuntary bumps

Worst areas: Route network

7. JetBlue Airways

Score: 47.68

Best areas: Cabin features

Worst areas: Timeliness, cancellations, wheelchairs/scooters

8. Spirit Airlines

Score: 38.99

Best areas: Affordability

Worst areas: Wheelchairs/scooters, route network

9. Allegiant Air

Score: 37.04

Best areas: Involuntary bumps, baggage, wheelchairs/scooters

Worst areas: Timeliness, cabin features, family

10. Frontier Airlines

Score: 27.74

Best areas: Affordability

Worst areas: Involuntary bumps, customer satisfaction, bag/change fees, award availability

Although Delta was the big winner, The Points Guy team notes that the airline's overall score dropped by nearly 6% compared to last year. The second, third and fourth-place finishers (Alaska, American and United, respectively) all increased their scores. "Only time will tell if this was an aberration or if Delta's reign at the top is at risk of coming to an end," they write.

