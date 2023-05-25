The Points Guy Names the No. 1 Airline in the U.S. Is It Your Favorite Too? United, American, Delta, Southwest and Alaska were the top five airlines in the nation. Which soared to number one?
Every year, the travel-obsessed website The Points Guy takes a look at national airline data, and after taking into account factors like affordability, reliability, cancellations and cabin features, names the top 10 airlines in the country.
This year, Delta Air Lines soared to the top spot — again. It's the fifth straight year the Atlanta-based carrier has been named number one, achieving an overall score of 66.31 out of 100. "When you buy an airline ticket, especially an expensive one these days, you need to get where you're going, and Delta shines there," Brian Kelly, founder and CEO of The Points Guy, told CBS News.
Here are The Point Guy's complete top 10 rankings
(Based on data from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022.)
1. Delta Air Lines
- Score: 66.31
- Best areas: Timeliness, involuntary bumps
- Worst areas: Affordability
2. United Airlines
- Score: 62.47
- Best areas: Family travel, route network, frequent flyer program
- Worst areas: Baggage, affordability
3. Alaska Airlines
- Score: 60.54
- Best areas: Lounges, customer satisfaction
- Worst areas: Baggage
4. American Airlines
- Score: 59.83
- Best areas: Route network, award availability
- Worst areas: Baggage, affordability
5. Southwest Airlines
- Score: 56.29
- Best areas: Bag/change fees, award availability
- Worst areas: Cancellations, lounges
6. Hawaiian Airlines
- Score: 54.71
- Best areas: Cancellations, involuntary bumps
- Worst areas: Route network
7. JetBlue Airways
- Score: 47.68
- Best areas: Cabin features
- Worst areas: Timeliness, cancellations, wheelchairs/scooters
8. Spirit Airlines
- Score: 38.99
- Best areas: Affordability
- Worst areas: Wheelchairs/scooters, route network
9. Allegiant Air
- Score: 37.04
- Best areas: Involuntary bumps, baggage, wheelchairs/scooters
- Worst areas: Timeliness, cabin features, family
10. Frontier Airlines
- Score: 27.74
- Best areas: Affordability
- Worst areas: Involuntary bumps, customer satisfaction, bag/change fees, award availability
Although Delta was the big winner, The Points Guy team notes that the airline's overall score dropped by nearly 6% compared to last year. The second, third and fourth-place finishers (Alaska, American and United, respectively) all increased their scores. "Only time will tell if this was an aberration or if Delta's reign at the top is at risk of coming to an end," they write.
