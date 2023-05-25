The Points Guy Names the No. 1 Airline in the U.S. Is It Your Favorite Too? United, American, Delta, Southwest and Alaska were the top five airlines in the nation. Which soared to number one?

By Dan Bova

Jag_cz | Shutterstock

Every year, the travel-obsessed website The Points Guy takes a look at national airline data, and after taking into account factors like affordability, reliability, cancellations and cabin features, names the top 10 airlines in the country.

Related: Southwest Airlines' CEO Got a 75% Pay Bump Ahead of the Holiday Travel Catastrophe

This year, Delta Air Lines soared to the top spot — again. It's the fifth straight year the Atlanta-based carrier has been named number one, achieving an overall score of 66.31 out of 100. "When you buy an airline ticket, especially an expensive one these days, you need to get where you're going, and Delta shines there," Brian Kelly, founder and CEO of The Points Guy, told CBS News.

Here are The Point Guy's complete top 10 rankings

(Based on data from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022.)

1. Delta Air Lines

  • Score: 66.31
  • Best areas: Timeliness, involuntary bumps
  • Worst areas: Affordability

2. United Airlines

  • Score: 62.47
  • Best areas: Family travel, route network, frequent flyer program
  • Worst areas: Baggage, affordability

3. Alaska Airlines

  • Score: 60.54
  • Best areas: Lounges, customer satisfaction
  • Worst areas: Baggage

4. American Airlines

  • Score: 59.83
  • Best areas: Route network, award availability
  • Worst areas: Baggage, affordability

5. Southwest Airlines

  • Score: 56.29
  • Best areas: Bag/change fees, award availability
  • Worst areas: Cancellations, lounges

6. Hawaiian Airlines

  • Score: 54.71
  • Best areas: Cancellations, involuntary bumps
  • Worst areas: Route network

7. JetBlue Airways

  • Score: 47.68
  • Best areas: Cabin features
  • Worst areas: Timeliness, cancellations, wheelchairs/scooters

8. Spirit Airlines

  • Score: 38.99
  • Best areas: Affordability
  • Worst areas: Wheelchairs/scooters, route network

9. Allegiant Air

  • Score: 37.04
  • Best areas: Involuntary bumps, baggage, wheelchairs/scooters
  • Worst areas: Timeliness, cabin features, family

10. Frontier Airlines

  • Score: 27.74
  • Best areas: Affordability
  • Worst areas: Involuntary bumps, customer satisfaction, bag/change fees, award availability

Although Delta was the big winner, The Points Guy team notes that the airline's overall score dropped by nearly 6% compared to last year. The second, third and fourth-place finishers (Alaska, American and United, respectively) all increased their scores. "Only time will tell if this was an aberration or if Delta's reign at the top is at risk of coming to an end," they write.

Related: Delta CEO Warns of Higher Tickets Prices Coming This Summer Due to Government Regulations

Wavy Line
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim and Spy magazine. Check out his latest humor books for kids, including Wendell the Werewolf, Road & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, and The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff.

Editor's Pick

After Her Brother's Death in Iraq Became News, a PR Strategist Learned Firsthand Why the Way We Tell Stories Matters — and It Changed Her Career
A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.
Lock
One Man's Casual Side Hustle Became an International Phenomenon — And It's on Track to See $15 Million in Revenue This Year
Lock
3 Reasons to Keep Posting on LinkedIn, Even If Nobody Is Engaging With You
Lock
6 Time-Saving Tips to Know Before Starting a Side Hustle This Summer
Why a Strong Chief Financial Officer Is Crucial for Your Franchise — and What to Look for When Hiring One

Related Topics

Airlines Travel News and Trends Lifestyle

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Business News

'The Last Straw': Customers Furious as Netflix Begins Charging Accounts for Password Sharing

The announcement is long-anticipated — Netflix has been threatening a crackdown since last year.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Iconic': Woman Defies Wedding Food Budget by Ordering Chili's for Guests

TikToker Madison Mulkey is going viral for her savvy spending decision.

By Emily Rella
Living

Neuropsychologist Reveals a 'Counterintuitive' Way to Combat Any Toxic Relationship

Dr. Julia DiGangi, author of 'Energy Rising,' breaks down how to work through the most difficult dynamics.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Please Feel Free To Correct Me': Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk Over 'Free Speech' On Twitter

Cuban has long been critical of Musk's decisions with the social media platform after purchasing it.

By Emily Rella
Business News

The New BMW Allows You to Change Lanes Only Using Your Eyes

All drivers have to do is look at their side view mirror, and the vehicle automatically maneuvers — traffic conditions permitting.

By Jonathan Small
Marketing

Is FaZe Rug the Willy Wonka of Gen Z?

YouTuber Brian Awadis, better known as "FaZe Rug," expands his massive brand from esports to candy.

By Leo Zevin