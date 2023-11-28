Aitana López has over 149,000 Instagram followers and brands love her. Is she the future of social media marketing?

Aitana Lopez is a pink-haired 25-year-old model from Barcelona who enjoys video games, cosplay, and working out. She has 149,000 Instagram followers and earns an impressive $11,000 a month in brand deals.

And, as her initials indicate, she's entirely generated by AI.

Aitana is the creation of The Clueless, an AI modeling agency in Spain that, according to their website, designs "thoughtful, long-lasting models that beautifully represent diverse personalities."

According to Rubén Cruz, Aitana's creator and founder of The Clueless, he created her because too many real influencers he worked with were unpredictable and costing his firm money.

"Many projects were being put on hold or canceled due to problems beyond our control. Often, it was the fault of the influencer or model," Cruz told Euronews.

The solution was to create an attractive model with all the assets people want — minus the attitude.

"We did it so that we could make a better living and not be dependent on other people who have egos, who have manias, or who just want to make a lot of money by posing," says Cruz.

Related: Can AI Outperform Human Creativity? Research Suggests Machines Are More Capable Than We Thought.

How Aitana Was Born

Cruz stresses that he didn't create Aitana overnight after a few random DALL-E queries. His design team meticulously crafted her life to mirror a "strong and determined woman." Every facet of her personality is carefully calibrated to appeal to online fans and brands.

"A lot of thought has gone into Aitana," he told EuroNews. "We created her based on what society likes most. We thought about the tastes, hobbies, and niches that have been trending in recent years."

For example, he says her hair is pink to mirror the style of gamer culture. She doesn't smile all the time to show that she's complicated and a little self-centered. She's an extrovert but also has a caring, sensitive side.

The Clueless design team schedules her activities every week, from traveling to Madrid to dressing up like Trinity from The Matrix.

Related: We Are Disillusioned and in an Influencer Overdrive — Here's How to Find Authentic Guidance via Social Media Influencers

A Virtual Success Story

The creation of a virtual influencer seems to be paying off.

Aitana may not be real, but her fans are. She's piqued curiosity and engagement on IG, leaving some admirers shocked that she's AI. In particular, one Latin-American actor with millions of followers texted Aitana for a date, according to Cruz.

Since Aitana first debuted last summer, Cruz says his agency has been bombarded by brands with requests to create custom-tailored AI ambassadors.

But Cruz and The Clueless also have their critics. Many see the trend as taking money out of the pockets of real-life influencers, creating a world where people don't know who's real and who's fake.

Others express concern over the unrealistic standards AI models may set, perpetuating a highly sexualized image in marketing. They fear that her digitally enhanced looks could lead to negative self-comparisons and feelings of inadequacy among young girls.

However, Cruz argues that AI models like Aitana keep the marketplace competitive by enabling brands with smaller budgets to afford social influencers, who can command up to $10,000 per post.

He says that creating sexy influencers like Aitana mirrors what the marketplace demands.

"If we don't follow this aesthetic, brands won't be interested. To change this system, you have to change the vision of the brands. The world in general is sexualized."

In the dynamic world of digital marketing, a new star emerges from the synthetic fabric of cyberspace. Aitana López, a 25-year-old pink-haired virtual model hailing from Barcelona, is not just any influencer – she's the creation of The Clueless Agency, designed entirely by artificial intelligence. With her impressive monthly earning potential of up to €10,000, Aitana is testament to a groundbreaking shift in the advertising landscape.

Conceived amidst a business slump last summer, Aitana was the solution to the unpredictable and often problematic nature of working with real-life influencers. "We endeavored to make a model that could represent brands without the usual setbacks," explains Rubén Cruz, Aitana's creator and founder of The Clueless Agency. Their initiative paid off; Aitana has become a hit, securing contracts with companies like Big, a sports supplement brand, and captivating an ever-growing social media audience.

With more than 121,000 followers on Instagram, Aitana's virtual existence piques curiosity and engagement, leaving some admirers shocked upon discovering her digital origins. In particular, one Latin American actor with millions of followers approached the AI model for a date, unaware that Aitana lacked physical form. The creators have meticulously crafted her life, from weekly activities to travel escapades, all without stepping outside the digital realm.

Aitana's designers are not stopping there. They've already introduced a second virtual model, Maia, and are seeing an uptick in requests from brands eager to develop their own AI ambassadors – a trend that could reduce the astronomical costs associated with celebrity endorsements.

However, this new wave of perfection has not been met without skepticism. Critics express concern over the unrealistic standards these models may set, alongside the perpetuation of a highly sexualized image in marketing.

Despite such debates, The Clueless Agency stands by their creation, emphasizing a reflection of current trends rather than the establishment of new norms. As the dialogue around virtual influencers continues, Aitana's existence may herald a future where AI and the aesthetics of contemporary society coalesce to redefine branding and beauty.