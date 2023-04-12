This Is the World's Most Expensive Sandwich, Made With Dom Pérignon and Edible Gold

Inflation has affected the prices of nearly all consumer goods in the U.S., from eggs to milk — some restaurants are even adding inflation fees tacked on to bills at restaurants.

But one famous restaurant is embracing the uptick in nationwide prices by bringing back what has been dubbed "the most expensive sandwich" for a limited time in honor of National Grilled Cheese Day.

Serendipity 3 in New York City announced via social media that it will be bringing back "The Quintessential Grilled Cheese Sandwich," which broke the Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive sandwich in October 2014. It's priced at a cool $214.

The sandwich is intricate and oozes wealth with every detail, starting at the base with two slices of bread made with Dom Pérignon champagne, edible gold flakes, and truffle butter.

"The sandwich is filled with thick slices of rare Caciocavallo Podolico Cheese, made in Southern Italy from the milk of the Podolica cow, [which grazes] free-range, feeding on strongly aromatic grasses such as fennel, licorice, juniper, laurel bay, and wilder strawberries, infusing the milk with these sweet aromatic perfumes," the restaurant mused about the filling, noting that there are only roughly 25,000 of these cows in the world and they only lactate during the months of May and June.

From there, the sandwich is toasted and dipped in more edible gold, because why not, before being served on a Baccarat crystal plate with a side of South African Lobster Tomato Bisque that's been garnished with truffle oil and crème fraîche.

Serendipity 3 noted that those interested in stopping by for the opulent delicacy must give 48 hours advanced notice. The restaurant didn't specify how long the sandwich would be available during its comeback run.

In a 2017 interview and demonstration of the sandwich with Guinness World Records, Serendipity 3 Chef Joe Calderone explained that the initial idea for the grilled cheese came as a result of trying to craft a way to celebrate National Sandwich Day.

"We took a classic of grilled cheese and tomato soup and kind of ramped it up a couple of notches and made this incredible sandwich," he said. "We love food holidays here because they're fun to celebrate and be creative."

Serendipity 3 is a restaurant famously known for its signature Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. The eclectic spot has been featured in several popular films, including the 1996 George Clooney hit, "One Fine Day" and 2011's, "Serendipity."

The restaurant reopened to the public in July 2021 following renovations and closure amid the pandemic.
