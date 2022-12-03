Where Is Lindsey Lohan Now? Making Christmas Videos for Pepsi

The Lindsey Lohan comeback tour is in full stride.

After falling off the pop culture radar for a few years, the once ubiquitous actress is back on the screen, starring in a new Netflix movie and a Christmas ad campaign for Pepsi.

Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

In the commercial, a sultry Lohan promotes mixing Pepsi and milk, or "Pilk," as she calls it, then combines the concoction with cookies.

"Combining Pepsi and milk has long been a secret hack among Pepsi fans," explained Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's CMO, in a statement.

Who knew?

The campaign is part of Pepsi's #PilkandCookies Holiday Challenge, in which the soft drink giant asked consumers to share a photo or video of their Pilk and Cookies treat to win cash. Exactly how much money was not specified.

Lohan's naughty Santa costume is an apparent nod to a scene in the hit 2004 film Mean Girls when she and her friends famously performed "Jingle Bell Rock."

Related: Taco Bell Just Premiered 'Mexican Pizza: The Musical' on Tik Tok, Starring Dolly Parton and Doja Cat

Cashing in on TikTok's Dirty Soda trend

Pepsi hopes to capitalize on the popularity of the "dirty soda" trend on TikTok. The concoctions are made of a soda of your choice, cream, sometimes fruit, and flavored syrups like vanilla. The hashtag #dirtysoda has over 1.3 million collective views on the platform.

Pepsi is the latest corporate giant to jump on social media trends to help promote its products.

For example, Dunkin' Donuts collaborated with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio on a drink called The Charli, and Chipotle launched a popular challenge on the platform called #GuacDance, which urged guacamole fans to show off dance moves that celebrate avocados.

It's too early to tell if the #PilkandCookies Holiday Challenge will go viral. The campaign launched today and will continue until December 25.

But Pepsi and Lohan are hoping for a Christmas miracle.