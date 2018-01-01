Pepsi

More From This Topic

5 Lessons From the Great Pepsi Shakeup
Marketing

5 Lessons From the Great Pepsi Shakeup

Hitching your advertising to a trendy topic has great potential, both for better and worse.
George Chilton | 5 min read
Heineken's Ad Shows Pepsi the Right Way to Get Political
Advertising

Heineken's Ad Shows Pepsi the Right Way to Get Political

Brands need to be smart when it comes to politics.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
3 Lessons From Pepsi's Controversial Kendall Jenner Protest Ad
Brands

3 Lessons From Pepsi's Controversial Kendall Jenner Protest Ad

If your business isn't politics, keep politics out of your business.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
3 Questions Pepsi Should Have Asked Before Releasing Its Kendall Jenner Ad
Advertising

3 Questions Pepsi Should Have Asked Before Releasing Its Kendall Jenner Ad

It's good to make a social statement, but if you're going to do it, make sure you do it right.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
Pepsi Is Laying Off Up to 100 Workers in Philadelphia and Blaming a 2-Month-Old Soda Tax
Pepsi

Pepsi Is Laying Off Up to 100 Workers in Philadelphia and Blaming a 2-Month-Old Soda Tax

The layoffs, which account for roughly 20 percent of Pepsi's 423 Philadelphia employees, will begin Wednesday and be spread out over the next few months.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Crystal Pepsi: The 'Clear' 90s Hit Makes a Return
Pepsi

Crystal Pepsi: The 'Clear' 90s Hit Makes a Return

Crystal Pepsi will be sold in 20-ounce bottles starting July 11 in Canada and Aug. 8 in the United States.
Reuters | 2 min read
How Former PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico Transformed the Corporation Into a Food and Beverage Giant
Radicals & Visionaries

How Former PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico Transformed the Corporation Into a Food and Beverage Giant

Enrico, who died at age 71 on June 1, helped Pepsi rival Coke and dive deeper into the food business.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
PepsiCo CEO: Don't Call People 'Sweetie' or 'Honey' in the Workplace
Women Leaders

PepsiCo CEO: Don't Call People 'Sweetie' or 'Honey' in the Workplace

The outspoken Indra Nooyi said as a matter of dignity these terms shouldn't be used in a professional setting.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
How Lyft, Pepsi and Amazon Celebrated 'Future Day': Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

How Lyft, Pepsi and Amazon Celebrated 'Future Day': Weekly News

Plus: Changes ahead for drone users.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
How This Natural, Sugar-Free Soda Is Making Major Inroads With Consumers
Nutrition

How This Natural, Sugar-Free Soda Is Making Major Inroads With Consumers

Coke and Pepsi, look out. Zevia has its eye on you.
Margaret Littman | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.