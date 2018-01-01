Pepsi
Food Businesses
10 Food and Beverage Startups That PepsiCo Sees as the Next Big Thing
These companies have been named the inaugural class of PepsiCo's Nutrition Greenhouse Program in North America.
More From This Topic
Marketing
5 Lessons From the Great Pepsi Shakeup
Hitching your advertising to a trendy topic has great potential, both for better and worse.
Advertising
Heineken's Ad Shows Pepsi the Right Way to Get Political
Brands need to be smart when it comes to politics.
Brands
3 Lessons From Pepsi's Controversial Kendall Jenner Protest Ad
If your business isn't politics, keep politics out of your business.
Advertising
3 Questions Pepsi Should Have Asked Before Releasing Its Kendall Jenner Ad
It's good to make a social statement, but if you're going to do it, make sure you do it right.
Pepsi
Pepsi Is Laying Off Up to 100 Workers in Philadelphia and Blaming a 2-Month-Old Soda Tax
The layoffs, which account for roughly 20 percent of Pepsi's 423 Philadelphia employees, will begin Wednesday and be spread out over the next few months.
Pepsi
Crystal Pepsi: The 'Clear' 90s Hit Makes a Return
Crystal Pepsi will be sold in 20-ounce bottles starting July 11 in Canada and Aug. 8 in the United States.
Radicals & Visionaries
How Former PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico Transformed the Corporation Into a Food and Beverage Giant
Enrico, who died at age 71 on June 1, helped Pepsi rival Coke and dive deeper into the food business.
Women Leaders
PepsiCo CEO: Don't Call People 'Sweetie' or 'Honey' in the Workplace
The outspoken Indra Nooyi said as a matter of dignity these terms shouldn't be used in a professional setting.
Weekly News Roundup
How Lyft, Pepsi and Amazon Celebrated 'Future Day': Weekly News
Plus: Changes ahead for drone users.
Nutrition
How This Natural, Sugar-Free Soda Is Making Major Inroads With Consumers
Coke and Pepsi, look out. Zevia has its eye on you.