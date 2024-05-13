18 startups presented their ideas in front of a panel of regional investors, following which three startups emerged as the winners of the Demo Day.

On May 1, 2024, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF) held the Demo Day of the seventh cohort of its MBRIF Innovation Accelerator Program at the 25Hrs hotel in Dubai. The event was held in collaboration with Bolt, Brinc, Emirates Development Bank (EDB), and Entrepreneur Middle East.

Shaker Zainal, Head of the MBRIF and Chief Business Officer at Emirates Development Bank. Source: Entrepreneur Middle East/Alexander Bungas

The event was kickstarted by a welcome address from Shaker Zainal, Head of the MBRIF and Chief Business Officer at EDB. This was followed by a fireside chat between HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, and Aby Sam Thomas, Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Middle East that explored the current investment landscape from both a global and regional perspective.

A snapshot of the fireside chat between Prince Khaled and Aby Sam Thomas. Source: Entrepreneur Middle East/Alexander Bungas

18 startups from the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator Program's seventh cohort then presented their business ideas to a panel of judges comprising: KBW Ventures' Prince Khaeld; H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Senior Partner, Global Ventures; Hala Ebrahim, Investment Director, Antler Middle East; and Tala Al Jabri, Angel Investor and board member, Middle East Venture Capital Association (MEVCA).

The startups that took part in the pitch competition were: AIGL, Appro, Arlan Biotech, BelowFarm, Detectiome, Egrobots, Faceki, Finanshels, HealthStay, Hekayati, Hulexo, InvoiceMate, MayaMD, MDBX Health, Oscar, Pulse Technologies, TranspRight, and Uktob.

At the end of the judges' deliberations, three prizes were awarded- Best Pitch, Best UAE Homegrown Business, and Most Impactful Business. The winners were as follows:

-Best Pitch: MDBX Health

Sarah Miller, co-founder of MDBX Health, was presented the Best Pitch award by H.E. Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Senior Partner at Global Ventures. Source: Entrepreneur Middle East/Alexander Bungas

-Best UAE Homegrown Business: HealthStay

Sean Conaty and Ruairi Tubrid, co-founders of HealthStay, were presented the Best UAE Homegrown Business award by HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures. Source: Entrepreneur Middle East/Alexander Bungas

-Most Impactful Business: Detectiome

Arman Vali, co-founder, Detectiome, was presented the Most Impactful Business award by Tala Al Jabri, Angel Investor and board member, MEVCA. Source: Entrepreneur Middle East/Alexander Bungas

Launched in 2018, the MBRIF Accelerator aims to support innovators and entrepreneurs by offering key resources, connections, and services specifically designed to accelerate business growth to ensure their success. Check out the video for more highlights from the seventh cohort's Demo Day!