An Apple A Day: Apple MacBook Air With M3 With its durable aluminum unibody enclosure that's built to last, the new MacBook Air is available in four striking colors.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Apple

Apple's new MacBook Air with the M3 chip takes power, efficiency, and performance to new heights. With M3, MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than previous models.

Whether you choose the 13-inch or 15-inch, the lightweight device features a liquid retina display, gives you up to 18 hours of battery life, and support for up to two external displays.

M3 allows for enhanced artificial intelligence performance, thereby enabling macOS to deliver a number of intelligent features like real-time speech-to-text, translation, text predictions, visual understanding, accessibility features, and much more.

Source: Apple

Plus, with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, you can look your best when connecting with friends and family, or when collaborating with coworkers.

A three-mic array and an immersive sound system with support for Spatial audio along with Dolby Atmos, rounds out its multimedia features.

Source: Apple

With its durable aluminum unibody enclosure that's built to last, the new MacBook Air is available in four striking colors: midnight (which features a breakthrough anodization seal to reduce fingerprints), starlight, space gray, and silver.

Combined with its world-class camera, mics, and speakers, as well as its silent, fanless design, MagSafe charging, and macOS, MacBook Air delivers an unrivaled experience.

Related: Go Pro: Apple Macbook Pro With M3
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Gen Zer's Stylish Side Hustle Earns About $20,000 a Month and Paid Off His Parents' $200,000 Debt: 'I Enjoy the Hands-Off Nature'

Ray Cao went from working as a barista for $8 an hour to being a successful seller on online marketplace StockX.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Make $177,566 With No Experience in 3 Months: A Popular Online 'Side Hustle' Course Is Under Investigation After Customers Complain About Its Deceptive Claims

"All you need is a phone, a laptop, wi-fi and one to three hours a day," one affiliate marketer said in a video posted to social media.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

MacKenzie Scott Donates $640 Million to Non-Profits After Elon Musk's 'Ex-Wife' Comment on X

The winning applicants span 38 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'A Lobstrosity': Social Media Is Losing It Over Martha Stewart's Latest Meal Posting

The 82-year-old caused quite a stir on Instagram this week.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

2 Phrases I Learned From a Senior CIA Officer That Changed My Leadership Style

There are two things you should learn from modern covert operations and espionage. Use them wisely.

By Jon B. Becker
Branding

How to Build a Successful Personal Brand in 5 Simple Steps

Everyone has a personal brand. But not everyone knows how to make their brand work in their favor.

By Scott Baradell