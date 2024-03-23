With its durable aluminum unibody enclosure that's built to last, the new MacBook Air is available in four striking colors.

Apple's new MacBook Air with the M3 chip takes power, efficiency, and performance to new heights. With M3, MacBook Air is up to 60% faster than previous models.

Whether you choose the 13-inch or 15-inch, the lightweight device features a liquid retina display, gives you up to 18 hours of battery life, and support for up to two external displays.

M3 allows for enhanced artificial intelligence performance, thereby enabling macOS to deliver a number of intelligent features like real-time speech-to-text, translation, text predictions, visual understanding, accessibility features, and much more.

Plus, with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, you can look your best when connecting with friends and family, or when collaborating with coworkers.

A three-mic array and an immersive sound system with support for Spatial audio along with Dolby Atmos, rounds out its multimedia features.

With its durable aluminum unibody enclosure that's built to last, the new MacBook Air is available in four striking colors: midnight (which features a breakthrough anodization seal to reduce fingerprints), starlight, space gray, and silver.

Combined with its world-class camera, mics, and speakers, as well as its silent, fanless design, MagSafe charging, and macOS, MacBook Air delivers an unrivaled experience.

