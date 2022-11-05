Boost Your Wi-Fi: Amazon Eero 6

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amazon eero Pro 6 and eero 6, two all-new mesh wifi systems, feature Wi-Fi 6, which delivers faster speeds, higher performance, and better support for connected devices.

Getting fast and reliable coverage throughout your home or office is easy with eero 6 devices, which offers Wi-Fi 6 coverage for more than 75 devices simultaneously. Featuring a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, the devices connect compatible devices on your network, and so, you won't be needing a separate Zigbee hub.

Plus, eero Pro 6 and eero 6 work with your existing internet service, and are backward compatible with all eero generations, making it easy to expand or upgrade your network.

All eero devices use TrueMesh technology, which helps you to enjoying 4K streaming, gaming, and conferencing without buffering and drop-offs. Plus, you can use the eero app to manage your network, pause the internet, share your network with friends or guests, and morewhether you're at home, or on the go.

With the eero "skill" for Alexa, you can also use an Alexa-enabled device or the Alexa app to manage features using voice commands like, say, "Alexa, turn on the guest network." With an elegant, compact design that blends into any décor, eero devices fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.

