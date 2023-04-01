Screen Time: AOC V5 Series Monitor

The CU34V5CW/BK is equipped with Windows Hello Webcam alongside advanced sensors for facial recognition, allowing you to easily and securely log in to your computer.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The AOC V5 series is an ideal complement to any office setup that requires a webcam, while keeping desk space neat and free of unsightly wires.

Additionally, the monitor supports embedded webcam and picture-by-picture multi-view, which works well for online presentations, live streaming, working remotely, or engaging in video conferencing. The ultra-wide monitor offers curved vertical alignment (VA) panels with wide quad high definition resolution; plus, it's equipped with a 100Hz refresh rate that outshines the 60Hz of regular office models.

The V5 series also features a four-port USB 3.2 hub and a USB-C connector with 65W power delivery.

The monitor is striking, yet unpretentious. It comes in black featuring a three-side borderless design with a very narrow chin at the bottom bezel, and a super-thin base (3.5mm), that allows for swivel, tilt, and 130mm height-adjustable modes for an ergonomic use in either work or entertainment settings.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

