Screen Time: AOC V5 Series Monitor

The AOC V5 series is an ideal complement to any office setup that requires a webcam, while keeping desk space neat and free of unsightly wires.

The CU34V5CW/BK is equipped with Windows Hello Webcam alongside advanced sensors for facial recognition, allowing you to easily and securely log in to your computer.

Additionally, the monitor supports embedded webcam and picture-by-picture multi-view, which works well for online presentations, live streaming, working remotely, or engaging in video conferencing. The ultra-wide monitor offers curved vertical alignment (VA) panels with wide quad high definition resolution; plus, it's equipped with a 100Hz refresh rate that outshines the 60Hz of regular office models.

The V5 series also features a four-port USB 3.2 hub and a USB-C connector with 65W power delivery.

The monitor is striking, yet unpretentious. It comes in black featuring a three-side borderless design with a very narrow chin at the bottom bezel, and a super-thin base (3.5mm), that allows for swivel, tilt, and 130mm height-adjustable modes for an ergonomic use in either work or entertainment settings.

