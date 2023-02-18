The desk is combined with a stationary bike to enable sustainable and healthier lifestyles.

The Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk brings new meaning to multitasking.

The desk is combined with a stationary bike to enable sustainable and healthier lifestyles. It lets you exercise as you work by using kinetic energy from pedaling to power the machine, and even charge your personal devices.

Source: Acer

It features an LCD display, and works with a companion smartphone app to keep your work and exercise periods on track. You can customize your ride by adjusting the bike's resistance, seat, and desk height.

Use it in the office, or in the comfort of your home, with the device coming equipped with two USB type-A ports and one USB type-C port, a bag hook, and a beverage holder

