Work It Out: Acer EKinekt BD 3 Bike Desk

The desk is combined with a stationary bike to enable sustainable and healthier lifestyles.

By Tamara Clarke

Acer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Acer eKinekt BD 3 bike desk brings new meaning to multitasking.

The desk is combined with a stationary bike to enable sustainable and healthier lifestyles. It lets you exercise as you work by using kinetic energy from pedaling to power the machine, and even charge your personal devices.

Source: Acer

It features an LCD display, and works with a companion smartphone app to keep your work and exercise periods on track. You can customize your ride by adjusting the bike's resistance, seat, and desk height.

Use it in the office, or in the comfort of your home, with the device coming equipped with two USB type-A ports and one USB type-C port, a bag hook, and a beverage holder

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

