New Year, New You: Oppo Band 2

Meet your fitness goals for the new year with the aid of the OPPO Band 2, which is equipped with a 1.57-inch ultra-clear large screen, with a pixel density of 302 pixels per inch as well as a larger display area, making it easier to navigate.

The screen brightness is up to 500 nits, ensuring a clear display even in sunlight. For fitness enthusiasts, the band supports 100 workout modes and auto-detection of four modes: walking, running, elliptical machine, and rowing machine.

Additionally, OPPO Band 2 includes helpful health modes such as tennis mode that can record five types of data including strokes, racket swings, activity duration, heart rate, and calories burned.

The device also offers heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring to issue vibration warnings if the heart rate becomes too high or beats irregularly.

OPPO Band 2 works while you rest too, with features such as the OSleep sleep tracking function, which specializes in setting sleep schedules, monitoring sleeping phases and oxygen levels, and assessing snoring risks to help you better understand your sleep cycles. Meanwhile, the HeyTap health app also works in tandem with OPPO Band 2 to track health data and help you with your fitness goals.

