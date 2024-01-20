Work It Out: Acer Chromebook Plus 515 The laptop has between 8 GB to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, combined with responsive SSD local storage options of up to 512 GB for the 15-inch version.

By Tamara Clarke

Acer

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515, which is powered by 13th Gen and 12th Gen Intel Core processors, boasts of a large 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 resolution) display with IPS technology and wide viewing angles for optimal productivity.

It also features a fast-charging battery with up to 10 hours of usage for efficient multi-tasking. The Chromebook is available with a vibrant touch or non-touch display, both of which can be enjoyed in bright light conditions, thanks to its anti-glare technology.

The laptop has between 8 GB to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, combined with responsive SSD local storage options of up to 512 GB for the 15-inch version. In addition, you can stay connected with reliable Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1, and an array of ports for charging, data transfer, and display extension, including dual USB Type-C ports and HDMI.

Source: Acer

Even better, with Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Enterprise, workforces and IT departments can take advantage of streamlined device enrollment, infrastructure integration, and advanced security settings to ensure data and application protection.

Managing updates, insight reports, and technical issues have also been made easier as it comes with ChromeOS troubleshooting assistance and 24/7 IT admin support.

