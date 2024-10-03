Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Happy Yolk, a creative marketing agency based in Bristol, was born from a whimsical idea: to make an egg the most famous object on Instagram. Led by entrepreneur Alissa Khan-Whelan, this playful concept quickly evolved into a thriving brand.

Through a series of strategic initiatives, Khan-Whelan transformed her unique vision into a successful venture. This journey highlights how entrepreneurs can leverage creativity to turn unconventional ideas into impactful businesses. The following Entrepreneur UK interview reveals how to navigate this exciting process.

What inspired you to start Happy Yolk?

Happy Yolk began with a bold and simple idea—to make an egg more famous than Kylie Jenner on Instagram. That viral success laid the foundation for Happy Yolk's proprietary social media marketing model. Along the way, we worked out a winning formula, combining social media audience insights, energetic and creative tactics, and a new approach to online relationships. We wanted to do good – so, working with Hulu and Mental Health America, we gave the egg a mission to improve mental health awareness. The campaign never slept. We were careful to open up spaces for people to have fun with the egg.

From there, I set out to build a company that could do the same for other brands—activate audiences, build fanbases, and create loyal communities. Our mission is to make brands famous, just as we did with the egg. That success, and our drive to push boundaries, led me to keep Happy Yolk independently owned, so we can focus on what matters most—delivering great work.

Since then, we've done amazing work for clients like Samsung, TalkTalk, Pooky, and many more... And just to bring things full circle, we made a chicken famous too! And just to bring things full circle, we made a chicken famous too—partnering with the British Hen Welfare Trust to rehome their one-millionth hen to His Majesty The King.

What unique challenges have you faced as a female founder and how did you overcome them?

One challenge has been standing out in a market dominated by large agencies, especially as a young female founder on a shoestring budget. I'm a bit embarrassed to admit it, but growing up, I often saw businesses run by men, which made me feel like having men in the room was necessary for legitimacy. Over time, I realised what really matters is hard work, dedication, and the honest approach that defines Happy Yolk. Gender, age, or company size is irrelevant when you deliver results. We've consistently shown up, kept our promises, and delivered—proving that success doesn't require following traditional paths or old-school agency models.

How did you secure funding?

Happy Yolk has grown without the need for traditional external funding. Instead, we've focused on delivering exceptional work that gets noticed. Our growth has been driven almost entirely by word of mouth. In fact, our website isn't even fully developed yet, but clients keep returning because they trust the quality of what we do. This steady momentum has allowed us to reinvest profits back into the business and grow organically.

What advice would you give to other female entrepreneurs at the beginning of their journey?

Trust your instincts, stay creative, be productive and work hard. Sometimes the most unexpected ideas can become bigger than you ever imagined, so embrace them, even when they feel daunting. Building strong relationships is key to success, whether with your team, clients, influencers, or suppliers—everyone matters. Confidence doesn't come overnight but remember that you do not need someone else in the room for validation. Confidence comes from within—and from the impact of your hard work.

I also encourage women to learn from other women. Listen to podcasts, read interviews, and engage in honest, open conversations. The more we share, the better we understand the landscape for women in business.

Can you describe a pivotal moment in your career that significantly impacted your journey?

There have been two key moments that shaped both me and Happy Yolk. The first was, of course, the egg campaign—taking something as simple as an egg and turning it into the most liked post on Instagram. That moment taught us the power of thinking creatively and laid the foundation for the proprietary social media marketing model that drives Happy Yolk today. The second pivotal moment came when I sent a cold email to a business owner, expressing my admiration for their brand but pointing out that their social media presence wasn't living up to its potential. I suggested we could bring it to life, and that email led to a contract that opened many more doors. It was proof that when you deliver great work, people notice and spread the word.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

A huge source of my motivation comes from our incredible team—their creativity and energy drive our success and help our work get noticed. The strength of the relationships we've built and the unwavering dedication of the Happy Yolk team keep me going, even during challenging times. For me, being a female founder isn't just about building a successful business; it's about creating opportunities for other women to step into leadership roles and thrive. I'm proud to foster an environment where women's voices are heard, celebrated, and valued—and that continues to inspire and drive me every day.

Share your tips for achieving success...

Do excellent work—people will notice. Build strong relationships with everyone—your team, clients, influencers, and suppliers all play a vital role. Stay creative and adaptable—our proprietary social media model was born from one bold idea and has evolved to turn creativity into results. Take risks—whether it's sending a cold email or launching a bold campaign, those moments can lead to your biggest successes. Surround yourself with a talented team—Happy Yolk wouldn't be where it is today without the incredible people behind it.

My key tips to female founders for achieving success

Embrace Bold Ideas:

Sometimes the most unexpected or unconventional ideas—like making an egg famous—can turn into something far bigger than you ever imagined. Don't shy away from bold, out-of-the-box thinking. Creativity is at the core of success, and being willing to take risks can lead to transformative results.

Build Strong Relationships:

Success is built on strong, meaningful relationships—with your team, clients, influencers, and suppliers. Everyone matters, and nurturing these connections is essential. The relationships you cultivate will not only drive growth but will also provide support during challenging times.

Deliver Great Service or Product Consistently:

Whether you're working on a viral campaign or a client project, consistently delivering high-quality work is key. Reputation matters, and when you keep promises and deliver results, people notice and talk about it. This is especially crucial when you're growing organically without traditional funding—great work speaks for itself.

Stay True to Your Values:

It's important to stay true to your core values. Keeping Happy Yolk independently owned has allowed you to focus on what matters most: quality, creativity, and impact. Knowing what you stand for will help guide your decisions and set your brand apart.

Trust Your Instincts and Work Hard:

Trust your instincts, and don't be afraid to take risks or tackle new challenges. Confidence doesn't come overnight, but it's built through your hard work and the impact of what you create. When you believe in your vision and commit to it, success will follow.

Learn from Other Women:

Learning from others is invaluable, especially from women to women in business. Engage in open conversations, listen to podcasts, and read interviews. The more knowledge and experiences you share, the better you'll understand the challenges and opportunities in the landscape for female entrepreneurs.

Seize Opportunities, Even if They Seem Small:

That cold email you send may open doors you never expected. Don't underestimate the power of taking small, proactive steps—whether it's reaching out to someone you admire or identifying areas for improvement. Seizing opportunities, no matter how small they seem, can lead to major breakthroughs.

Foster a Strong Team:

A great team is the backbone of any successful venture. Surround yourself with talented, dedicated people who share your vision. Their creativity, energy, and commitment will drive success and help you push through difficult times.