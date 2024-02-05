The round was led with Rs 80 crore by OAKS Consumer Fund, a mid-market PE fund while the company's founders, Brijesh Chandwani and Subram Kapoor, participated in the round for the balance amount.

Smart home automation player Keus Smart Home has raised Rs 100 crore from private equity investor OAKS Asset Management, the company announced on Monday. The round was led with Rs 80 crore by OAKS Consumer Fund, a mid-market PE fund while the company's founders, Brijesh Chandwani and Subram Kapoor, participated in the round for the balance amount.

Subram Kapoor, Executive Director and Founder of Keus Smart Home, says, "Keus products are all about design thinking based deep innovation, converging with an ethos of operational excellence and customer service. This round of funding will position Keus as a vanguard in the smart home automation space." Keus said it is the largest amount invested in the smart home automation segment in India by any player and will use the capital to launch new experience centers in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, expanding to Tier I & II cities. In addition, the funds will be used to develop new product offerings in home automation and lighting and strategically position the brand in the premium homes segment.

Keus Smart Home is a leading innovator in home automation, spearheading the shift from unorganized to organized players in the smart home automation landscape in India. Keus operates at the intersection of sleek design, cutting edge technology and luxury living and is on a mission to elevate the living experience of premium and luxury spaces, by delivering a seamless and unrivaled smart home experience.