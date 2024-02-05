Home Automation Company Keus Raises INR 100 Crores The round was led with Rs 80 crore by OAKS Consumer Fund, a mid-market PE fund while the company's founders, Brijesh Chandwani and Subram Kapoor, participated in the round for the balance amount.

By Kavya Pillai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Smart Home Company Keus

Smart home automation player Keus Smart Home has raised Rs 100 crore from private equity investor OAKS Asset Management, the company announced on Monday. The round was led with Rs 80 crore by OAKS Consumer Fund, a mid-market PE fund while the company's founders, Brijesh Chandwani and Subram Kapoor, participated in the round for the balance amount.

Subram Kapoor, Executive Director and Founder of Keus Smart Home, says, "Keus products are all about design thinking based deep innovation, converging with an ethos of operational excellence and customer service. This round of funding will position Keus as a vanguard in the smart home automation space." Keus said it is the largest amount invested in the smart home automation segment in India by any player and will use the capital to launch new experience centers in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, and Mumbai, expanding to Tier I & II cities. In addition, the funds will be used to develop new product offerings in home automation and lighting and strategically position the brand in the premium homes segment.

Keus Smart Home is a leading innovator in home automation, spearheading the shift from unorganized to organized players in the smart home automation landscape in India. Keus operates at the intersection of sleek design, cutting edge technology and luxury living and is on a mission to elevate the living experience of premium and luxury spaces, by delivering a seamless and unrivaled smart home experience.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Snap Inc. to Cut 10% of Total Global Workforce in 'Difficult Decision to Restructure'

The company revealed the decision in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 5.

By Emily Rella
Science & Technology

10 Tech Trends That Will Shape the Next Decade

Here's what the next 10 years have in store for the tech world.

By Nish Parikh
Growing a Business

4 Ways Small Business Owners Can Capitalize on Big Events

Here are four strategies small business owners can use to capitalize on major events like the Super Bowl.

By Sharon Miller
Franchise

5 Ways Emerging Franchise Brands Can Benefit From Leveraging Offshore Talent

Offshoring talent gives young franchises many benefits, from cost savings to quality maintenance to leadership development.

By David Nilssen
Business Solutions

Study Generative AI Art and Design With This $30 Bundle

You'll learn how to leverage AI art to secure ideal content for your business without having to outsource it.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

The NFL Will Not Allow Players to Place Bets During Super Bowl LVII Weekend in Las Vegas

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo to players and their staff last week.

By Emily Rella