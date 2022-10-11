MakerDojo.io Raises $1.5 Million In Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Blockchain SaaS start-up, MakerDojo.io, has raised $1.5 million in a pre-Seed funding round led by Leo Capital. The round also saw participation from the US-based investors, UP2398 and Jan M. Leeman. The fund raised will be used for talent acquisition and product innovation, with an aim to expand offerings for all major blockchain protocols.

Company handout

"As web3 matures, we believe that data-driven development would be essential to reach its full potential. We have seen in our early customers the challenges of accessing blockchain data and the effort it takes to draw insights. Through MakerDojo's platform, we aim to make accessing web3 analytics simpler and faster while reducing the barrier to entry," said Priyank Chodisetti , co-founder, MakerDojo.

With an aim to accelerate the global web3 adoption, the startup is eliminating the grunt work and errors associated with manual blockchain data extraction. Currently, MakerDojo's solution supports blockchain protocols like Celo, Ethereum, Polygon, and NEAR, the company said in a statement.

"Blockchains are data treasure troves with transactions representing everything from NFTs to sophisticated DeFi trades. However, using this data is complex and expensive. MakerDojo makes it accessible to draw insights by providing an AI-backed data platform for Web3. We are delighted to partner with them on this journey," said Ravi Srivastava, partner, Leo Capital.

Founded in 2021 by Priyank Chodisetti, Vignesh Aigal and Ajay Chintala, MakerDojo.io is a business-to-business software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that is automating data-extraction processes for blockchain networks through its AI-backed data analytics platform.