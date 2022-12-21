Fiat Launches First Metaverse-Powered Dealship in Italy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fiat has opened the world's first metaverse-powered car dealership in Italy enabling customers to configure, research and complete a car purchase from the comfort of their homes, rather than physically visiting the dealership.

The customers will be able to buy the flagship model, 500 La Prima by Bocelli in the initial stages before extending the experience to other Fiat 500 line-ups in late December.

The experience would be made available to explore other Fiat models in the metaverse store before the first quarter of 2023. The digital experience would be extended to other markets as well.

The metaverse store of Fiat has been developed in collaboration with Touchcast and Microsoft. Touchcast's Metaverse-as-a-Service platform is built on Microsoft cloud and provides access to the metaverse without VR headsets, avatars or any specialised hardware to the customers.

The customers would be able to explore the car in 360-degree views with the help of Product Genius, a real person, welcoming the customer to the Fiat Metaverse Store. The experience would enable the customer to learn about the car's technology, recharging, etc. The metaverse also allows customers to drive the 500 La Prima by Bocelli on the track on the roof of the Lingotto building in Turin, the La Pista 500.