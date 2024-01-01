A91 Partners
This Week's Best Startup Funding: August 24–31
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from August 24 to August 31.
Verlinvest Backs Blue Tokai with USD 35 Mn to Boost Presence in Metro and Tier I, II Cities
The newly acquired funds will enable the brand to expand to over 350 locations within the next 30-36 months, drive product innovation, and explore new sales channels.
The Best Startup Funding This Week: June 29–July 5
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from June 29 to July 5.
Top Funding Highlights: Startups of the Week [May 24–31]
The startups with the highest funding raised this week, from May 24 to May 31, are listed below. A quick rundown of them is as follows:
Sportswear Brand TechnoSport Lands INR 175 Cr Funding from A91 Partners
The Bengaluru-based brand plans to use the fresh funding to enhance manufacturing capabilities, focus on digital brand building, and amplify marketing activities. The funds will also support the expansion of sales and distribution channels to reach a wider audience.