Bengaluru-based startup
B2B SaaS Startup Perfios Raises USD 80 Mn from Teachers' Venture Growth
The Bengaluru-based startup will deploy the funds to explore inorganic growth opportunities and in its tech stack to power the end-to-end customer journeys across banking, insurance, and embedded commerce.
Travel and Lifestyle Brand Mokobara Raises INR 100 Cr in Series B Led by Peak XV Partners
Bengaluru-based luggage brand Mokobara aims to use the raised funds to expedite retail and global expansions in FY24.
Furniture Rental Startup Rentomojo Secures INR 210 Cr Led by Edelweiss Discovery Fund
The startup plans to utilise the fresh funds to strengthen the startup's balance sheet and for business expansion.
AI-Powered Observability Platform Segwise Raises USD 1.6Mn Led by Powerhouse Ventures, Antler and Others
The Bengaluru-based startup, Segwise, is building AI agents that can operate across all the layers of the product growth stack starting with monitoring data for opportunities and issues to eventually running growth experiments.