Sorich, Adloggs, and Suraasa Raise Funding to Fuel Innovation in Packaging, Delivery, and Education
The startups listed below have recently secured fresh funding to accelerate their growth and drive innovation across their respective sectors.
ZEVO, Oncare, and Ai Health Highway Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
BizDateUp Founders Jeet Chandan and Meet Jain Acquire Stake in Swiggy During Pre-IPO Round
The investment in Swiggy was made through a strategic off-market secondary deal, attracting high-profile investors including cricketers Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan, tennis player Rohan Bopanna, and filmmaker Karan Johar, alongside other notable celebrities.
Morphing Machines and O hi Raise Funding and BizDateUp Allocates INR 40 Cr to Empower Women
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.