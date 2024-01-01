BizDateUp

News and Trends

Sorich, Adloggs, and Suraasa Raise Funding to Fuel Innovation in Packaging, Delivery, and Education

The startups listed below have recently secured fresh funding to accelerate their growth and drive innovation across their respective sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
ZEVO, Oncare, and Ai Health Highway Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

BizDateUp Founders Jeet Chandan and Meet Jain Acquire Stake in Swiggy During Pre-IPO Round

The investment in Swiggy was made through a strategic off-market secondary deal, attracting high-profile investors including cricketers Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan, tennis player Rohan Bopanna, and filmmaker Karan Johar, alongside other notable celebrities.

Morphing Machines and O hi Raise Funding and BizDateUp Allocates INR 40 Cr to Empower Women

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.